Delhi LG Approves Special Courts For CPCR, POCSO Cases Against Former MLAs And MPs
The scope of the special courts at Delhi's Rouse Avenue Courts Complex, which were set up in 2023, has now been expanded.
Published : October 16, 2025 at 11:47 AM IST
New Delhi: The Lieutenant-Governor (L-G) of Delhi has approved a proposal that former MLAs and MPs of the state — who are accused in cases under the Commissions for Protection of Child Rights (CPCR) Act, 2005, and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012 — can be tried in special courts. The proposal was earlier sent by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta to L-G V K Saxena, after the BJP government came to power in Delhi.
The special courts that hear CPCR and POCSO cases against MPs and MLAs, will now also be able to hear and take action against former MLAs and former MPs.
According to CM Gupta, a notification was issued in 2020 following a directive from the Delhi High Court. However, according to the Delhi government, the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government under CM Arvind Kejriwal had "inordinately delayed their notification for more than three years".
The proposal seeking the L-G's approval for the creation of these designated/special courts under Section 25 of the CPCR Act and Section 28 of the POCSO Act was submitted by the Women and Child Development Department of the Delhi government, and subsequently examined by its Law Department.
Earlier, in July 2023, the Delhi government had approved the establishment of three special courts at the Rouse Avenue Courts Complex in Delhi, to deal with cases under the CPCR and POCSO acts against sitting MPs and MLAs. Now, the scope of these special courts located at Rouse Avenue has been expanded to cover former lawmakers.
Besides these three courts, there are eight other courts in Delhi where cases related to offences against children, violation of child rights and POCSO Act cases, are already being tried.
