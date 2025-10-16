ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi LG Approves Special Courts For CPCR, POCSO Cases Against Former MLAs And MPs

New Delhi: The Lieutenant-Governor (L-G) of Delhi has approved a proposal that former MLAs and MPs of the state — who are accused in cases under the Commissions for Protection of Child Rights (CPCR) Act, 2005, and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012 — can be tried in special courts. The proposal was earlier sent by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta to L-G V K Saxena, after the BJP government came to power in Delhi.

The special courts that hear CPCR and POCSO cases against MPs and MLAs, will now also be able to hear and take action against former MLAs and former MPs.

According to CM Gupta, a notification was issued in 2020 following a directive from the Delhi High Court. However, according to the Delhi government, the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government under CM Arvind Kejriwal had "inordinately delayed their notification for more than three years".