'Delhi Lakshmi Yojana': Women Welcome CM Rekha Gupta With Flower Petals, Drum Beats
The CM clarifies this is not merely a financial assistance scheme but a powerful medium to empower women to move forward in society with self-respect.
Published : August 7, 2026 at 4:48 PM IST
New Delhi: Just before the commencement of the Monsoon Session at the Delhi Assembly complex on Friday, a large gathering of women accorded a grand welcome to Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.
Amid the beating of drums and shower of flower petals, the women expressed their gratitude by garlanding the CM and expressed faith in her. The women remarked that the 'Delhi Lakshmi Yojana' is a historic and revolutionary step towards self-respect, self-reliance, and economic empowerment of the capital's female population.
Acknowledging the women's greetings, CM Gupta said that her government is fully committed to the social, economic, and educational advancement of women. She clarified that the 'Delhi Lakshmi Yojana' is not merely a financial assistance scheme but a powerful medium to empower women to move forward in society with self-respect, security, and self-reliance.
The CM expressed confidence that this ambitious scheme would bring positive changes to the lives of lakhs of families and provide women with new opportunities for growth.
Gupta said that the government's primary objective is to ensure the scheme's benefits reach every eligible woman with transparency, ease and in a time-bound manner.
She issued clear instructions to the officials concerned to make the application process accessible so that eligible beneficiaries do not have to make repeated rounds of government offices or face any inconvenience.
She noted that the immense affection and blessings of the women serve as the greatest source of inspiration for her government. Savita Jindal, who came from Vishwas Nagar, remarked that all doubts and questions previously raised regarding the scheme have now been dispelled.
By 8 am on Friday, 4,57,541 women had completed their registration for the “Delhi Lakshmi Yojana”, while 1,72,940 women had successfully finalised and submitted their applications after completing all the required stages.
The CM reiterated that the Delhi government would continue to launch new public welfare initiatives dedicated to the dignity and bright future of women, ensuring that every woman's life becomes safer, self-reliant, and dignified.
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