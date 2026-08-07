ETV Bharat / bharat

'Delhi Lakshmi Yojana': Women Welcome CM Rekha Gupta With Flower Petals, Drum Beats

During the welcome being accorded to Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday. ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: Just before the commencement of the Monsoon Session at the Delhi Assembly complex on Friday, a large gathering of women accorded a grand welcome to Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

Amid the beating of drums and shower of flower petals, the women expressed their gratitude by garlanding the CM and expressed faith in her. The women remarked that the 'Delhi Lakshmi Yojana' is a historic and revolutionary step towards self-respect, self-reliance, and economic empowerment of the capital's female population.

Acknowledging the women's greetings, CM Gupta said that her government is fully committed to the social, economic, and educational advancement of women. She clarified that the 'Delhi Lakshmi Yojana' is not merely a financial assistance scheme but a powerful medium to empower women to move forward in society with self-respect, security, and self-reliance.

The CM expressed confidence that this ambitious scheme would bring positive changes to the lives of lakhs of families and provide women with new opportunities for growth.

Gupta said that the government's primary objective is to ensure the scheme's benefits reach every eligible woman with transparency, ease and in a time-bound manner.