ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Judge Dies By Suicide At Safdarjung Home; Family Cries Foul

New Delhi: A Delhi Judicial Services officer was found dead under suspicious circumstances at his residence in the Safdarjung area, with family members alleging harassment and raising questions over the circumstances that led to the death, police said on Saturday.

The deceased, identified as Aman Kumar Sharma (30), is suspected to have died by suicide, with preliminary inquiry indicating death by hanging, police said in a statement. They said a team rushed to the spot after receiving a PCR call made by Aman's brother-in-law Shivam about the incident and initiated inquest proceedings. The body has been sent for post-mortem. "No foul play has been established so far. However, all angles are being examined as part of the inquest proceedings," a senior police officer said.

However, the family has levelled serious allegations, claiming that Sharma had been under distress and had complained of harassment in the days leading up to his death. Rajesh Sharma, a relative of the deceased, told PTI that Aman's father, Prem Sharma, was inconsolable on learning of his son's death and was "crying profusely" after the family received the information around 1.30 am.

"My son, who is Aman's brother-in-law, and my daughter-in-law had gone to Green Park, and Aman's body had been taken to Safdarjung Hospital, where he was declared brought dead," Rajesh Sharma said. Citing Prem Sharma's purported statement to police, he said Aman had called his father around 10 pm on the night of the incident and expressed distress.

"He told his father, 'I am very troubled, and it has become difficult for me to live. I've been harassed for two months," Sharma claimed. According to the family, Prem Sharma rushed from Alwar and reached the residence around midnight. "Prem was told that Aman had a dispute with his wife, who is also a judicial officer. Her sister is an IAS officer posted in Jammu," he said.

Sharma alleged that the couple had argued during the night. "His wife was very angry and was shouting, while Aman was crying. Then suddenly everything went quiet," he said. He claimed that when Prem Sharma later tried to find his son, he was not in the room. "When he called Aman's phone, the ringtone came from inside the bathroom. Despite repeated knocking, there was no response," he said.