ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi International Airport To Reopen Third Runway For Operations From September 20

Mumbai: Delhi International Airport on Saturday announced that it will reopen its third runway for operations from September 20, almost seven months after it was shut for major strengthening and work.

The comprehensive rehabilitation of Runway 11R/29L (commonly known as the third runway) is complete, and all necessary regulatory approvals are in place, paving the way for its recommissioning from September 20, private airport operator DIAL said. DIAL is a joint venture between infra major GMR group-led consortium and national airports operator, AAI.

The rehabilitation project, which started in February this year, involved extensive strengthening and upgrade works aimed at enhancing operational safety, efficiency, resilience, and long-term capacity at one of India's busiest aviation gateways, DIAL said.

Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport commissioned its third runway in 2008. The upgraded runway is now ready for operational use after undergoing all required inspections, validations, and regulatory clearances, the airport operator said.

The rehabilitation programme involved completing major airside infrastructure enhancements, including runway resurfacing, permanent threshold displacement of runway 29L, construction of a new Rapid Exit Taxiway (RET Z1), upgrades to airfield ground lighting systems, pavement strengthening works, and associated civil and electrical infrastructure improvements, DIAL said.