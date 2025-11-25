Implementation Of Air Quality Commission's 50% WFH In Delhi Unclear, As Pollution Crisis Persists
Anxious Delhites ask "Who will monitor implementation? How will compliance be ensured?", while there is no clarity on impact of ruling.
New Delhi: In light of the deteriorating air quality in the capital, Delhi, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) had urged government and private offices to issue instructions to allow 50 per cent of their staff to work from home (WFH). Under this ruling, half the employees will come to the office, while the other half will work from home.
The Delhi government has also issued a notice to comply with the order. In its order, the Delhi government stated that during winter, levels of pollutants like PM2.5 and PM10 consistently remain above dangerous levels. Therefore, reducing the number of vehicles on the roads can provide relief from pollution.
Although the Delhi government has declared a public holiday today, November 25, on the occasion of Guru Tegh Bahadur Jayanti, a detailed plan for implementing the 50 per cent WFH arrangement has not yet been released.
Delhi has millions of government and private offices, where millions of people commute daily. Additionally, the millions of vehicles used by these employees contribute to heavy traffic and increased pollution on the roads. Environmental expert Anil Kumar Gupta believes that if the order is followed honestly, the reduction in vehicle traffic will definitely reduce air pollution.
Delhites React To WFH Ruling
However, many people do not consider this decision to be sufficient. ETV Bharat spoke to Delhi-based workers about this, and opinions were divided.
Delhi resident Rajiv Kumar said the decision to allow 50 per cent WFH in government and private offices is good. "This will reduce vehicles on the road and will definitely have some impact on pollution."
However, Amritpal said the order will not reduce pollution. "Nothing will change unless people themselves become aware. People still take out their vehicles and go for walks. Trucks and other large vehicles will continue to operate as usual. This situation persists every year. It was initially said that the construction of the Metro would reduce road congestion, but instead, congestion increased," said the Uttam Nagar resident.
Shubham Kesari, a resident of Janakpuri, said that WFH is not a permanent solution, adding, "To reduce pollution, we must address the root causes. I don't think allowing only 50 per cent staff to WFH will reduce pollution by any significant level.
Palam resident Rohit Arya said while pollution may not decrease significantly, WFH will at least protect people from toxic air, which has health benefits. He said, "People need to take initiative and show awareness. Metro and public transport should be used more."
The Bigger Questions
Despite all the orders and rulings, many questions remain unanswered in the minds of Delhi's anxious denizens. Many of them asked them out aloud at ETV Bharat. Who will monitor the implementation? How will the Delhi government ensure compliance to the notice it has issued — and in what form?
It remains to be seen whether companies will comply with the government notification. How will small private offices implement it? Will there be any action for violating the order? For answers to these questions, we can only wait and watch. One thing is certain — even if the 50 per cent WFH rule brings relief to the city, it will be a temporary one.
