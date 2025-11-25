ETV Bharat / bharat

Implementation Of Air Quality Commission's 50% WFH In Delhi Unclear, As Pollution Crisis Persists

A thick blanket of smog and pollution envelops the city, obscuring the skyline and streets, in New Delhi on Sunday ( IANS )

New Delhi: In light of the deteriorating air quality in the capital, Delhi, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) had urged government and private offices to issue instructions to allow 50 per cent of their staff to work from home (WFH). Under this ruling, half the employees will come to the office, while the other half will work from home.

The Delhi government has also issued a notice to comply with the order. In its order, the Delhi government stated that during winter, levels of pollutants like PM2.5 and PM10 consistently remain above dangerous levels. Therefore, reducing the number of vehicles on the roads can provide relief from pollution.

Although the Delhi government has declared a public holiday today, November 25, on the occasion of Guru Tegh Bahadur Jayanti, a detailed plan for implementing the 50 per cent WFH arrangement has not yet been released.

Delhi has millions of government and private offices, where millions of people commute daily. Additionally, the millions of vehicles used by these employees contribute to heavy traffic and increased pollution on the roads. Environmental expert Anil Kumar Gupta believes that if the order is followed honestly, the reduction in vehicle traffic will definitely reduce air pollution.

Delhites React To WFH Ruling

However, many people do not consider this decision to be sufficient. ETV Bharat spoke to Delhi-based workers about this, and opinions were divided.

Delhi resident Rajiv Kumar said the decision to allow 50 per cent WFH in government and private offices is good. "This will reduce vehicles on the road and will definitely have some impact on pollution."