ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Hotel Fire: Witnesses Recall Horror, Families Search For Loved Ones

The hotel where a major fire broke out, triggering one of Delhi's deadliest fire tragedies in recent years. ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: Wednesday morning in Delhi's Malviya Nagar was full of panic and grief, but it was also marked by courage as people rushed to save others. At least 21 people were killed and more than 26 others injured, after a massive fire broke out in the five-storey Flourish Stay B&B hotel in the Hauz Rani area of Malviya Nagar.

Most of the deceased are believed to be foreign nationals, officials said. The injured have been admitted to nearby hospitals, with several reported to be in critical condition.

According to the Delhi Police, the hotel had only one entry and exit point, leaving several occupants trapped inside as the fire spread through the building. Many of the victims are suspected to have died due to suffocation and burn injuries after being unable to find an escape route.

Police cordon off the area after fire broke out in Malviya Nagar. (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the loss of lives and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund for the next of kin of each deceased and Rs 50,000 for those injured.

Police have initiated legal action and are preparing to register a case under the relevant provisions for culpable homicide and negligence.

Fire On First Floor Turns Building Into Smoke Chamber

According to eyewitnesses, flames were first spotted on the hotel's first floor around 8:30 am. Within minutes, thick black smoke engulfed the entire five-storey building.

Witnesses said the hotel had heavy glass windows that prevented smoke from escaping, effectively turning the structure into a smoke chamber. As panic spread, several occupants rushed to windows and cried for help.

Emergency teams carry out rescue operations at the fire-hit hotel. (ETV Bharat)

Locals Become First Responders

Before fire and police teams arrived at the scene, local residents and nearby shopkeepers launched rescue efforts. Seeing the severity of the situation, owners of a nearby mattress shop and local residents spread mattresses on the road below the building to cushion those attempting to jump from the upper floors.

In one dramatic rescue, a woman trapped on the third floor jumped from the building while holding her child close to her chest. Both survived after landing on the mattresses laid by locals, though the woman sustained serious injuries and was rushed to a hospital along with the child.

Resident Mohammad Afzal said, "Around 8.30 am, we suddenly saw smoke and heard screams coming from the hotel. We immediately started helping people and informed the fire department."