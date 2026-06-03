Delhi Hotel Fire: Witnesses Recall Horror, Families Search For Loved Ones
Twenty-one people died and over 26 were injured after a massive fire engulfed a five-storey hotel in Delhi's Malviya Nagar.
Published : June 3, 2026 at 4:02 PM IST|
Updated : June 3, 2026 at 4:09 PM IST
New Delhi: Wednesday morning in Delhi's Malviya Nagar was full of panic and grief, but it was also marked by courage as people rushed to save others. At least 21 people were killed and more than 26 others injured, after a massive fire broke out in the five-storey Flourish Stay B&B hotel in the Hauz Rani area of Malviya Nagar.
Most of the deceased are believed to be foreign nationals, officials said. The injured have been admitted to nearby hospitals, with several reported to be in critical condition.
According to the Delhi Police, the hotel had only one entry and exit point, leaving several occupants trapped inside as the fire spread through the building. Many of the victims are suspected to have died due to suffocation and burn injuries after being unable to find an escape route.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the loss of lives and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund for the next of kin of each deceased and Rs 50,000 for those injured.
Police have initiated legal action and are preparing to register a case under the relevant provisions for culpable homicide and negligence.
Fire On First Floor Turns Building Into Smoke Chamber
According to eyewitnesses, flames were first spotted on the hotel's first floor around 8:30 am. Within minutes, thick black smoke engulfed the entire five-storey building.
Witnesses said the hotel had heavy glass windows that prevented smoke from escaping, effectively turning the structure into a smoke chamber. As panic spread, several occupants rushed to windows and cried for help.
Locals Become First Responders
Before fire and police teams arrived at the scene, local residents and nearby shopkeepers launched rescue efforts. Seeing the severity of the situation, owners of a nearby mattress shop and local residents spread mattresses on the road below the building to cushion those attempting to jump from the upper floors.
In one dramatic rescue, a woman trapped on the third floor jumped from the building while holding her child close to her chest. Both survived after landing on the mattresses laid by locals, though the woman sustained serious injuries and was rushed to a hospital along with the child.
Resident Mohammad Afzal said, "Around 8.30 am, we suddenly saw smoke and heard screams coming from the hotel. We immediately started helping people and informed the fire department."
Another eyewitness, Mohammad Shahrukh, said, "Our mattress shop is located near the hotel. As soon as the fire broke out, the smoke spread rapidly, and people started shouting for help. Later, when the police and fire brigade arrived, we assisted them in rescuing those trapped inside."
Salar Khan, who was injured during the rescue operation, said, "The building had glass panels on all sides, which caused smoke to accumulate inside. We used iron rods to break the window panes so that the smoke could escape. In the process, glass fragments injured me, but we are satisfied that nearly 45 people were rescued safely with the help of the administration."
Another resident, Anita Chaudhary, said panic gripped the area after loud blast-like sounds were heard from the building. She said, "I heard multiple blast-like sounds and then screams from inside the building. People were shouting for help and some were jumping from windows in a desperate attempt to save themselves."
Another eyewitness, Sanjay Goyal, said residents rushed to help before emergency services arrived.
"We saw thick smoke billowing from the building and realised people were trapped inside. We broke windows to create escape routes and rescued several people. People inside were continuously screaming for help and everyone present tried to do whatever they could before the arrival of emergency services," he said.
Families Search For Missing Relatives
Scenes of grief unfolded at Max Hospital in Saket, where relatives and friends gathered in search of loved ones hours after the fire. Many were seen scanning lists of victims, making frantic phone calls and seeking information from hospital and police officials.
"We can't recognise them by looking at pictures; everyone is severely burnt," a relative said while waiting outside the hospital.
Namit Goel, whose six relatives were staying at the hotel, said four bodies had been identified while two others were yet to be traced. He said, "Four bodies are in Max Saket mortuary and two bodies are in another hospital. We are trying to locate them."
According to family members, the six had travelled from Gurugram for medical treatment and were staying at the hotel when the fire broke out. Another visitor, Vivek, said he was searching for his 25-year-old friend Sujita, who is feared to be among those affected.
"Police showed me photographs of victims for identification, but I could not find her. Her phone is also not traceable," he said.
Hotel Management Under Investigation
Delhi Police and the Fire Services have launched an investigation into whether the hotel holds a valid fire No Objection Certificate (NOC) and whether the mandatory safety approvals have been renewed.
Preliminary findings suggest that adequate firefighting equipment may not have been operational inside the building. Investigators are also examining whether the hotel was functioning from a residential building and whether any safety norms were violated.
Police officials said strict legal action would be taken against those found responsible for negligence or for operating the establishment in violation of prescribed rules.
Several rescued victims remain in critical condition, raising fears that the death toll may increase.
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