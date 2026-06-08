ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Hotel Fire: Owner's Aide, Accountant Jay Mishra Surrenders Before Court

Officials arrive at the spot amid investigation at the spot a day after a fire at the Flourish Stay B&B killed at least 21 people, including 12 foreigners, at Hauz Rani area of Malviya Nagar, in New Delhi, Thursday, June 4, 2026. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Jay Mishra, a key accused in the south Delhi hotel fire that killed 22 people, surrendered before a court here on Monday, an official said. A close associate and accountant of hotel owner Lavkesh Bajaj, Mishra also has an FIR against him, registered in 2024 under section 223 (Causes danger to human life, health, or safety) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, police said. The FIR was in connection with the absence of a security apparatus in the hotel.

Mishra had been on the radar of investigators since the fire at Flourish Stays Bed and Breakfast in Malviya Nagar's Hauz Rani area on June 4. Multiple police teams had been conducting raids in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar to trace him.

According to police sources, Mishra has known Bajaj for nearly a decade and worked as a frontman for several of his business interests while also handling financial and accounting matters.

Investigators believe he played a key role in the day-to-day functioning of the hotel and are examining the extent of his involvement in its management, licensing, finances and operational decisions. The development comes as Delhi Police continues to widen its probe into the tragedy, one of the deadliest hotel fires in the capital in recent years.