Delhi Hotel Fire: CM Rekha Gupta Meets Malviya Nagar Blaze Victims, Announces Rs 10 Lakh Compensation
The government announced ex-gratia assistance for victims' families while police investigated safety lapses behind the hotel fire that killed 21.
Published : June 4, 2026 at 2:52 PM IST
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta visited Max Hospital in Saket on Thursday to meet those injured in yesterday's deadly Malviya Nagar hotel fire that claimed 21 lives and left several others injured.
During her visit, the Chief Minister spent over half an hour interacting with patients and their family members, and reviewed the treatment being provided. She directed officials to extend all necessary assistance to the affected families.
The Delhi government also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh for the next of kin of each deceased person and Rs 5 lakh for those who sustained serious injuries in the incident.
Injured Improving, Says MLA
Malviya Nagar MLA Satish Upadhyay, who accompanied Gupta during the visit, said the condition of the injured people is improving significantly over the past 24 hours. "The Chief Minister met all the injured patients and assured them of every possible assistance from the Delhi government. At present, 17 patients are admitted to Max Hospital. Some have already been discharged as their condition has improved. Most of the patients are foreign nationals, and efforts are being made to contact and inform their family members," Upadhyay said.
He added that seven of the admitted patients were on ventilator support and that authorities had been monitoring the situation since the incident occurred.
"We are hopeful that all the injured will recover soon," he said.
According to official figures, 47 people were rescued and shifted to different hospitals following the fire. Of them, 21 died, while 17 sustained injuries. Nine people were initially reported to be in critical condition.
Hospital data showed that six people were taken to AIIMS Trauma Centre, while three were admitted to Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya Hospital. Max Hospital received 38 people, including most of the injured and deceased. Officials said one injured person remains admitted at AIIMS, while two Bangladeshi nationals initially admitted there have since been shifted to Max Hospital.
The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said medical expenses for the injured would be covered, in coordination with hospital authorities, to ensure the best possible treatment. Arrangements are also being made to transport the mortal remains of the deceased to their native places.
Probe Gathers Pace
Meanwhile, investigations into the tragedy continue. Sources said investigators have found that the roof exit of the hotel was closed at the time of the fire, potentially blocking a critical escape route for occupants trapped inside the building.
Delhi Police has constituted 10 teams to probe the incident, including five tasked with tracing the absconding hotel manager, Jai Mishra. Investigators are also searching for a key eyewitness whose testimony could help establish the sequence of events leading to the blaze.
Police have arrested hotel owner Lavkesh Bajaj and registered a case under provisions related to culpable homicide and other sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Authorities are examining allegations of safety violations, regulatory lapses and negligence.
Officials said 12 foreign nationals were among those killed in the fire. Nine of them have been identified, and their details have been shared with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to facilitate the repatriation of the bodies.
Post-mortem examinations are underway at AIIMS, while forensic experts continue to examine the site. Preliminary findings suggest that many victims may have died due to smoke inhalation and suffocation, though the exact cause of death will be confirmed after forensic and medical analysis.
Bed And Breakfast Policy Under Review
Separately, Delhi Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra announced that the government has decided to withdraw its Bed and Breakfast (B&B) policy and review all establishments operating under the scheme.
According to the minister, Flourish Stay had been granted a licence under the B&B scheme in 2024 for six rooms, valid until 2027. However, investigators found that it was allegedly operating in approximately 25 rooms, including some in the basement, and did not possess the required fire safety clearance.
Mishra said all licensed B&B establishments in Delhi would now be inspected, and the licences of operators found to be in violation of the terms and conditions would be cancelled.
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