ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Hotel Fire: CM Rekha Gupta Meets Malviya Nagar Blaze Victims, Announces Rs 10 Lakh Compensation

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta visited Max Hospital in Saket on Thursday to meet those injured in yesterday's deadly Malviya Nagar hotel fire that claimed 21 lives and left several others injured.

During her visit, the Chief Minister spent over half an hour interacting with patients and their family members, and reviewed the treatment being provided. She directed officials to extend all necessary assistance to the affected families.

The Delhi government also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh for the next of kin of each deceased person and Rs 5 lakh for those who sustained serious injuries in the incident.

Injured Improving, Says MLA

Malviya Nagar MLA Satish Upadhyay, who accompanied Gupta during the visit, said the condition of the injured people is improving significantly over the past 24 hours. "The Chief Minister met all the injured patients and assured them of every possible assistance from the Delhi government. At present, 17 patients are admitted to Max Hospital. Some have already been discharged as their condition has improved. Most of the patients are foreign nationals, and efforts are being made to contact and inform their family members," Upadhyay said.

He added that seven of the admitted patients were on ventilator support and that authorities had been monitoring the situation since the incident occurred.

"We are hopeful that all the injured will recover soon," he said.

According to official figures, 47 people were rescued and shifted to different hospitals following the fire. Of them, 21 died, while 17 sustained injuries. Nine people were initially reported to be in critical condition.

Hospital data showed that six people were taken to AIIMS Trauma Centre, while three were admitted to Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya Hospital. Max Hospital received 38 people, including most of the injured and deceased. Officials said one injured person remains admitted at AIIMS, while two Bangladeshi nationals initially admitted there have since been shifted to Max Hospital.

The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said medical expenses for the injured would be covered, in coordination with hospital authorities, to ensure the best possible treatment. Arrangements are also being made to transport the mortal remains of the deceased to their native places.