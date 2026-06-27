ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Horror Puts Spotlight Back On Women's Safety In Cabs: Here's How To Stay Safe While Commuting Alone

Experts advise women to remain alert, share ride details and use safety features while travelling alone in cabs. ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: From GPS-enabled rides and live location sharing to SOS buttons and digital driver verification, technology has transformed app-based cab travel over the past decade. Yet, incidents of crimes against women during cab journeys continue to raise serious concerns about passenger safety.

The recent alleged kidnapping, rape and murder of an 11-year-old girl in Delhi's Mehrauli area has once again triggered questions over background verification of drivers and the accountability of app-based cab services.

Following the incident, the Delhi Police has decided to serve notices to app-based cab service providers linked to the accused, seeking details of his employment, onboarding process and background verification.

According to investigators, the accused had multiple criminal cases registered against him before he started working as a cab driver. Police will examine whether proper background checks were conducted before he was allowed to operate commercially.

The latest incident has once again highlighted a larger concern. Despite significant technological advancements, women, particularly those travelling alone for work, studies, or night shifts, continue to face safety risks when using cabs in metropolitan cities.

Safety Concerns Persist

The Mehrauli case is not an isolated incident. Over the years, several cases involving harassment and sexual assault of women travelling in app-based cabs have been reported across the country.

In 2014, a woman was raped by a cab driver in Delhi, triggering a nationwide debate on passenger safety and driver verification.

Similar incidents have surfaced in the years that followed, raising repeated concerns about the effectiveness of background checks and safety protocols despite technological advancements.

Against this backdrop, ETV Bharat spoke to Delhi Police Honorary Chief Coach for Self-Defence Shiv Kumar Kohli, who has trained nearly 15 lakh women and girls in self-defence. He shared practical safety measures women can adopt before and during a cab journey, along with simple self-defence techniques that can be useful in emergencies.

Before Boarding the Cab

Kohli says a few precautions before entering the vehicle can significantly improve passenger safety.

Share the booking screenshot containing the vehicle and driver details with a trusted family member or friend.

Click photographs of the vehicle's registration number and the driver's identity card and share them with someone you trust.

Verify the driver's license whenever possible.

Ensure the vehicle number matches the one displayed on the booking confirmation.

Memorise the phone numbers of close family members so they can be contacted even without internet access.

Stay Alert During the Journey