Delhi Horror Puts Spotlight Back On Women's Safety In Cabs: Here's How To Stay Safe While Commuting Alone
The latest crime has once again highlighted the need for stricter driver verification, passenger awareness and stronger safety protocols in cabs | Shashi Kala reports.
Published : June 27, 2026 at 4:17 PM IST
New Delhi: From GPS-enabled rides and live location sharing to SOS buttons and digital driver verification, technology has transformed app-based cab travel over the past decade. Yet, incidents of crimes against women during cab journeys continue to raise serious concerns about passenger safety.
The recent alleged kidnapping, rape and murder of an 11-year-old girl in Delhi's Mehrauli area has once again triggered questions over background verification of drivers and the accountability of app-based cab services.
Following the incident, the Delhi Police has decided to serve notices to app-based cab service providers linked to the accused, seeking details of his employment, onboarding process and background verification.
According to investigators, the accused had multiple criminal cases registered against him before he started working as a cab driver. Police will examine whether proper background checks were conducted before he was allowed to operate commercially.
The latest incident has once again highlighted a larger concern. Despite significant technological advancements, women, particularly those travelling alone for work, studies, or night shifts, continue to face safety risks when using cabs in metropolitan cities.
Safety Concerns Persist
The Mehrauli case is not an isolated incident. Over the years, several cases involving harassment and sexual assault of women travelling in app-based cabs have been reported across the country.
In 2014, a woman was raped by a cab driver in Delhi, triggering a nationwide debate on passenger safety and driver verification.
Similar incidents have surfaced in the years that followed, raising repeated concerns about the effectiveness of background checks and safety protocols despite technological advancements.
Against this backdrop, ETV Bharat spoke to Delhi Police Honorary Chief Coach for Self-Defence Shiv Kumar Kohli, who has trained nearly 15 lakh women and girls in self-defence. He shared practical safety measures women can adopt before and during a cab journey, along with simple self-defence techniques that can be useful in emergencies.
Before Boarding the Cab
Kohli says a few precautions before entering the vehicle can significantly improve passenger safety.
- Share the booking screenshot containing the vehicle and driver details with a trusted family member or friend.
- Click photographs of the vehicle's registration number and the driver's identity card and share them with someone you trust.
- Verify the driver's license whenever possible.
- Ensure the vehicle number matches the one displayed on the booking confirmation.
- Memorise the phone numbers of close family members so they can be contacted even without internet access.
Stay Alert During the Journey
According to Kohli, passengers should remain alert throughout the ride rather than assume they are safe once inside the vehicle.
One should:
- Share your live location immediately after the journey begins.
- Avoid sitting directly behind the driver. Sitting in the middle of the rear seat allows greater freedom of movement during an emergency.
- Keep an eye on the navigation route and ensure the driver is following the designated path.
- Stay connected with a family member or friend by phone whenever possible.
- Check that the child lock is not engaged and ensure the doors and windows can be opened.
- Keep the SOS feature on your phone readily accessible.
- If the driver changes the route citing traffic or barricades, ask questions immediately and remain vigilant.
Kohli said that women often sense unusual behaviour before a situation turns dangerous and should trust those instincts. If a driver repeatedly ignores the navigation route, insists on taking another road, keeps looking in the rearview mirror, behaves inappropriately, or creates an uncomfortable atmosphere, passengers should immediately ask the driver to stop at a crowded location and leave the vehicle if they feel unsafe.
Self-Defence Without Professional Training
Dr Kohli says remaining calm is the first step during any emergency. "If the driver refuses to stop despite repeated requests or behaves aggressively, don't panic. Call a trusted family member or dial 112 immediately and inform them about your location and the situation," he advised.
He added that women who have not received formal self-defence training can still use everyday objects to protect themselves and create an opportunity to escape.
Everyday Items Can Help Protect You
Items such as a dupatta, stole, handbag strap, safety pin, hair clip, pen, key, comb, umbrella or nail filer can serve as emergency defensive tools. Kohli said these should be used only to create an opportunity to escape from danger and reach a safe place, not to deliberately attack someone.
Mistakes to Avoid
- Do not board a cab if the driver appears intoxicated or if there is a smell of alcohol inside the vehicle.
- Never hand over your mobile phone to the driver, even if asked, on the pretext of making a call or due to network issues.
- Do not consume food or beverages offered by the driver.
- Avoid smelling or accepting any unfamiliar substance during the journey.
Women should undergo self-defence training whenever possible, saying awareness, confidence and preparedness can make a significant difference during emergencies.
Delhi Continues To Top Crime Charts
The renewed focus on cab safety comes as Delhi continues to report the highest number of crimes against women among Indian metropolitan cities.
According to the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data, 13,396 cases of crimes against women were registered in Delhi in 2024, accounting for more than one-fourth of all such cases reported across metropolitan cities.
The national capital also recorded 1,058 rape cases, around 3,974 kidnapping cases and 4,647 cases of cruelty by husbands, besides reporting the highest number of dowry death cases among major cities.
Experts believe that while stricter driver verification and stronger monitoring mechanisms are essential, passenger awareness, basic safety precautions and timely action remain equally important in reducing risks and ensuring safer journeys for women.
Also Read: