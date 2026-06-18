ETV Bharat / bharat

Centre Says Telegram Has Become 'New Dark Web'; HC Reserves Verdict On Plea Against Ban Ahead Of NEET Re-Test

The Delhi High Court has reserved its verdict on a petition challenging the ban imposed on Telegram ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has reserved its verdict on a petition challenging the Central government order to temporarily shut down messaging app Telegram, in view of the NEET re-test scheduled on June 21.

During a hearing before Justice Tejas Karia on Thursday, the Union government termed Telegram the "new dark web," stating that it is used to carry out unlawful activities.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Central government, stated that a counter-affidavit had been filed.

Mehta remarked that Telegram has become the 'new dark web.' "It enables criminals to carry out unlawful activities, making it extremely difficult for investigative agencies to apprehend the perpetrators," he said.

The affidavit states that Telegram was extensively used in connection with the NEET exam, ultimately leading to the cancellation of the test.

Tushar Mehta said the Ministry of Electronics and IT has ordered a ban on the Telegram app only until June 22 under Section 69A of the IT Act.

A separate order directs Telegram to disable its 'edit' feature until June 30.

The Central government maintained that issuing these orders was necessary to ensure transparency in the re-examination for NEET, scheduled for June 21.

Attorney General R Venkataramani, who was present in the court, asserted that the Centre's order is complete in itself.

"If a country like ours cannot take preventive action, where will we go," he asked.

He further argued that a platform created for profit cannot invoke the principle of proportionality.

He noted that the Central government has not targeted any other platforms; while they may be more powerful, they possess their own filtration systems.

During the hearing, the court asked Telegram to consider a scenario where a paper leak has occurred: even if the order was issued to them, the damage had already been done.