Centre Says Telegram Has Become 'New Dark Web'; HC Reserves Verdict On Plea Against Ban Ahead Of NEET Re-Test
Centre tells court that Telegram was extensively used in connection with the NEET exam, ultimately leading to the cancellation of the test
Published : June 18, 2026 at 6:17 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has reserved its verdict on a petition challenging the Central government order to temporarily shut down messaging app Telegram, in view of the NEET re-test scheduled on June 21.
During a hearing before Justice Tejas Karia on Thursday, the Union government termed Telegram the "new dark web," stating that it is used to carry out unlawful activities.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Central government, stated that a counter-affidavit had been filed.
Mehta remarked that Telegram has become the 'new dark web.' "It enables criminals to carry out unlawful activities, making it extremely difficult for investigative agencies to apprehend the perpetrators," he said.
The affidavit states that Telegram was extensively used in connection with the NEET exam, ultimately leading to the cancellation of the test.
Tushar Mehta said the Ministry of Electronics and IT has ordered a ban on the Telegram app only until June 22 under Section 69A of the IT Act.
A separate order directs Telegram to disable its 'edit' feature until June 30.
The Central government maintained that issuing these orders was necessary to ensure transparency in the re-examination for NEET, scheduled for June 21.
Attorney General R Venkataramani, who was present in the court, asserted that the Centre's order is complete in itself.
"If a country like ours cannot take preventive action, where will we go," he asked.
He further argued that a platform created for profit cannot invoke the principle of proportionality.
He noted that the Central government has not targeted any other platforms; while they may be more powerful, they possess their own filtration systems.
During the hearing, the court asked Telegram to consider a scenario where a paper leak has occurred: even if the order was issued to them, the damage had already been done.
The court enquired what their proposal would be for handling such a situation. In response, Telegram maintained that it had complied with all norms.
Dhruv Mehta, the counsel representing Telegram, cited the Supreme Court's judgment in the Anuradha Bhasin case.
It is to be noted that the court had issued a notice to the Central government on June 17.
Telegram argued that while Rule 9 of the IT Rules allows for action in emergency situations, the Central government invoked Section 69A, which is not legally valid.
The Central government's order was based on a complaint filed by the National Testing Agency (NTA).
Telegram states that complaints are reviewed by the relevant officials, who then provide their recommendations. However, the officials concerned maintain that they did not recommend blocking the channel.
The Central government's order makes no mention of the communication between these officials and the ministry, nor does it reference the actions taken by Telegram.
In its petition, Telegram stated that it has 15 crore users and that the Central government's decision could cause significant inconvenience to them.
It is to be noted that the use of Telegram app had come under scrutiny in connection with the NEET exam paper leak case.
Following this, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology issued an order to temporarily suspend the app until June 22 till the re-test of NEET exam is over.
A separate order from the ministry directed Telegram to disable the message-editing feature until June 30.
Telegram has challenged these ministry orders in the High Court.
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