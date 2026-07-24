ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi High Court To Hear Matter Regarding Mobile Internet Shutdown Around Jantar Mantar Today

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has agreed to hear a petition challenging the government's order to suspend mobile internet services at Jantar Mantar and surrounding areas, where the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) is carrying out its protest over regular examination paper leaks. The High Court will hear the matter today itself.

Earlier today, the lawyer representing the petitioner sought an urgent hearing by mentioning the matter before a bench led by Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya; the High Court subsequently ordered that the hearing take place today. The Court is set to hear the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) challenging the government's directive — issued in view of security arrangements and ongoing protests — to suspend mobile internet services. The hearing is scheduled for later this afternoon.

During the mentioning, the petitioner's counsel argued that the Central Government and relevant authorities had ordered the abrupt suspension of mobile internet services in the vicinity of Jantar Mantar. They contended that such action was entirely arbitrary, illegal, and a violation of citizens' fundamental rights.