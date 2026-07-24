Delhi High Court To Hear Matter Regarding Mobile Internet Shutdown Around Jantar Mantar Today
The PIL challenging the government's directive — issued as a security measure against ongoing protests — will be heard later this afternoon.
Published : July 24, 2026 at 3:06 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has agreed to hear a petition challenging the government's order to suspend mobile internet services at Jantar Mantar and surrounding areas, where the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) is carrying out its protest over regular examination paper leaks. The High Court will hear the matter today itself.
Earlier today, the lawyer representing the petitioner sought an urgent hearing by mentioning the matter before a bench led by Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya; the High Court subsequently ordered that the hearing take place today. The Court is set to hear the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) challenging the government's directive — issued in view of security arrangements and ongoing protests — to suspend mobile internet services. The hearing is scheduled for later this afternoon.
During the mentioning, the petitioner's counsel argued that the Central Government and relevant authorities had ordered the abrupt suspension of mobile internet services in the vicinity of Jantar Mantar. They contended that such action was entirely arbitrary, illegal, and a violation of citizens' fundamental rights.
It is worth noting that students have been staging continuous protests at Jantar Mantar over the recent paper leak issue. Citing the law-and-order situation, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs had issued orders — as a precautionary measure under the Telegraph Act and relevant rules — to temporarily suspend mobile internet services within a 1.5-km radius of Jantar Mantar. This restriction remained in effect from evening until late at night, disrupting mobile data services not only at Jantar Mantar but also in areas extending to Connaught Place and Mandi House.
The petition states that such frequent disruptions to internet services are causing immense inconvenience to the general public, local traders, students, and working professionals. It further asserts that the Central Government's order violates the rights to freedom of expression and access to information.
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