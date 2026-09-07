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Delhi HC To Hear Urgent PIL On Satya Niketan Building Collapse Incident That Killed 7

The Public Interest Litigation was mentioned before a bench comprising Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya, seeking for an urgent hearing.

NDRF, fire services, and medical personnel move past an ambulance stationed near the site of the building collapse, at Satya Niketan, in New Delhi, Monday, Sept. 7, 2026.
NDRF, fire services, and medical personnel move past an ambulance stationed near the site of the building collapse, at Satya Niketan, in New Delhi, Monday, Sept. 7, 2026. (PTI)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 7, 2026 at 1:20 PM IST

1 Min Read
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New Delhi: The Delhi High Court allowed urgent listing of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking certain directions relating to a building collapse tragedy reported in Satya Niketan on Monday. The Sunday incident has left seven people dead and several others injured.

A lawyer mentioned the matter for urgent hearing before a bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia, which allowed it to be listed during the day.

The lawyer said, "Yesterday one tragic incident happened," PTI reported. He said the incident was reported in the Satya Niketan area in South Delhi, where "two buildings suddenly collapsed and around 30 students are feared trapped under the debris".

The petition has also sought compensation of Rs 1 crore each for the families of students who died in the incident. It seeks medical facilities for injured students and rehabilitation of affected students at safe locations.

It has further sought structural audits of paying guest accommodations and hostels across Delhi to identify dangerous locations. The petition said the "Hostel Daze Boys PG" had a basement and five floors.

According to the petition, the incident occurred around 1.30 pm on September 6, after which around 30 students were trapped under the debris.

The petition seeks an investigation into the cause of the collapse and accountability. It also seeks an inquiry into whether the concerned PG had a valid licence and whether it had been granted permission to operate.

Also Read:

  1. Delhi MCD Suspends South Zone Deputy Commissioner, Four Engineers After The Satya Niketan Building Collapse
  2. Delhi Building Collapse: Owner Arrested; Govt Orders Citywide Crackdown On Illegal Five-Storey Buildings
  3. ‘Brother, Save Me’: Dying Pleas Of Trapped Students Haunt Delhi Collapse Eyewitnesses

TAGGED:

SATYA NIKETAN
HIGH COURT
HEARING
PIL
DELHI BUILDING COLLAPSE

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