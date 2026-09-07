ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi HC To Hear Urgent PIL On Satya Niketan Building Collapse Incident That Killed 7

NDRF, fire services, and medical personnel move past an ambulance stationed near the site of the building collapse, at Satya Niketan, in New Delhi, Monday, Sept. 7, 2026. ( PTI )

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court allowed urgent listing of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking certain directions relating to a building collapse tragedy reported in Satya Niketan on Monday. The Sunday incident has left seven people dead and several others injured.

A lawyer mentioned the matter for urgent hearing before a bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia, which allowed it to be listed during the day.

The lawyer said, "Yesterday one tragic incident happened," PTI reported. He said the incident was reported in the Satya Niketan area in South Delhi, where "two buildings suddenly collapsed and around 30 students are feared trapped under the debris".

The petition has also sought compensation of Rs 1 crore each for the families of students who died in the incident. It seeks medical facilities for injured students and rehabilitation of affected students at safe locations.