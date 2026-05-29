ETV Bharat / bharat

'Serves Interests Of General Public': Delhi HC Upholds TRAI Regulations Capping TV Ads At 12 Minutes Per Hour

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Friday upheld TRAI regulations that limited broadcasting of advertisements to 12 minutes per hour, stating that the Constitution does not guarantee profitability and unlimited monetisation of public resources.

A bench of Justices Anil Kshetarpal and Amit Mahajan dismissed petitions by several general entertainment channels, news broadcasters and regional channels challenging the constitutional validity of Regulation 3 of the Standard of Quality of Service (Duration of Advertisements in Television Channels) Regulations, 2012 and other related provisions.

The court ruled that the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) acted within its statutory authority when it fixed a time ceiling of "10+2 minutes per clock hour" for advertisements, and the framework struck a proportionate balance between broadcaster rights and public interest in the efficient and fair use of broadcast spectrum.

It stated that spectrum and airwaves are scarce public resources held in trust by the State, and TRAI's framework was in consonance with Articles 39(b) and (c) of the Constitution, as it prevented excessive commercial exploitation and ensured equitable use.

The restriction, the court said, serves public interest, preserves viewer experience, and does not interfere with broadcasters' freedom to determine content, pricing, or business models.

"Even otherwise, the grievance relating to loss of advertising revenue primarily falls within Article 19(1)(g) of the Constitution and not the core of Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution. The 12-minute cap is a neutral, time-based regulation that does not restrict content but only regulates the quantity of advertising time.