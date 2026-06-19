ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi HC Upholds Telegram Temporary Ban Ahead Of NEET-UG Retest, Says Move 'Not Disproportionate'

FILE - A man checks his mobile phone displaying information related to the temporary restriction on the messaging application Telegram ahead of the NEET-UG re-examination. ( PTI )

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Friday upheld the Central government's directive to temporarily restrict access to the Telegram messaging app ahead of the June 21 NEET-UG re-examination, holding the decision as "not disproportionate".

While pronouncing the judgement, a vacation bench of Justice Tejas Karia said the Centre's order is "least restrictive" and that the government is empowered to direct blocking of access to Telegram.

A detailed order is awaited.

Earlier, Telegram’s counsel had moved the Delhi High Court, questioning the legality of the government order blocking the platform. He had said that over 150 million users would be affected by the Centre's decision.

This came after the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), acting on recommendations of the National Testing Agency (NTA), issued a direction on June 16 under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000, restricting access to the Telegram platform in India till June 22, covering the day of the NEET (UG) 2026 re-exam and its immediate aftermath.