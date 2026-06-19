Delhi HC Upholds Telegram Temporary Ban Ahead Of NEET-UG Retest, Says Move 'Not Disproportionate'
The Court said the government's order is "least restrictive" and "not disproportionate", holding that it is empowered to direct blocking of access to Telegram.
Published : June 19, 2026 at 11:29 AM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Friday upheld the Central government's directive to temporarily restrict access to the Telegram messaging app ahead of the June 21 NEET-UG re-examination, holding the decision as "not disproportionate".
While pronouncing the judgement, a vacation bench of Justice Tejas Karia said the Centre's order is "least restrictive" and that the government is empowered to direct blocking of access to Telegram.
A detailed order is awaited.
Earlier, Telegram’s counsel had moved the Delhi High Court, questioning the legality of the government order blocking the platform. He had said that over 150 million users would be affected by the Centre's decision.
This came after the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), acting on recommendations of the National Testing Agency (NTA), issued a direction on June 16 under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000, restricting access to the Telegram platform in India till June 22, covering the day of the NEET (UG) 2026 re-exam and its immediate aftermath.
In a separate directive, the government also asked Telegram to disable in India the message-editing feature for already-posted messages till June 30, 2026, addressing the specific structural feature through which the platform has been used to fabricate after-the-event "paper leak" evidence in respect of national examinations.
Welcoming the government's decision, the agency had said, "The directions have been issued in the interest of public order, in response to the organised use of the platform by cheating rackets to defraud candidates appearing for the NEET (UG) 2026 re-examination."
Notably, NTA had on May 12 cancelled the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate), or NEET-UG, held on May 3 for medical admissions amid allegations of paper leak.
The CBI is investigating the matter and a re-test is scheduled on June 21.
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