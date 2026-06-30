ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi HC To Re-Open On Wednesday After Summer Vacation

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court will re-open on Wednesday after its month-long summer vacation. The high court, which continued to hold vacation benches during the summer break in June, is expected to take up several significant cases in July after its re-opening.

CBI's petition against a trial court order discharging former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia, former MLA Durgesh Pathak and all other accused persons in the liquor policy case is scheduled to be taken up on July 16.

The case was last heard by Justice Manoj Jain in May, when hearing was deferred to await the presence of counsel on behalf of the unrepresented AAP leaders, who had earlier boycotted the hearing before Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma.

A division bench of the high court is scheduled to take up its suo motu contempt case against Kejriwal and others for their "vilifying" social media posts against Justice Sharma in relation on August 4. Enforcement Directorate's plea against Kejriwal's acquittal in two separate cases lodged against him for not appearing before the agency despite summonses issued in the excise policy case will also be listed on July 22.

The high court will also hear Indian Polo Association's petition against a sessions court's court refusing to stay the May 20 order evicting it from the 15.20-acre Jaipur Polo Ground, NSUI's PIL seeking independent inquiry into the alleged irregularities in the on-screen marking system for Class 12 exam as well as NIA's appeal seeking death penalty for separatist leader Yasin Malik in a terror-funding case in July.