ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi High Court Orders Removal Of Objectionable Online Content Targeting Tabu

Tabu sought the removal of objectionable material, including AI-generated content, circulating online without her consent. ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has directed that the objectionable online content related to veteran Bollywood actress Tabu shall be taken down.

Justice Jyoti Singh, who heard a petition filed by the actor on Wednesday, is likely to issue an order soon. The court said its detailed order will be uploaded shortly.

In her plea, Tabu sought the removal of objectionable material, including AI-generated content, circulating online without her consent. The petition states that defamatory and unauthorised AI-generated content featuring the actress has been uploaded across various social media platforms, which violates her personality and publicity rights.

The actor mentioned that such content misuses her identity and reputation and requested the court to direct platforms to immediately take down the material.