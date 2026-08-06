Delhi High Court Orders Removal Of Objectionable Online Content Targeting Tabu
The decision came after Justice Jyoti Singh heard a petition filed by the actress on Wednesday.
Published : August 6, 2026 at 6:51 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has directed that the objectionable online content related to veteran Bollywood actress Tabu shall be taken down.
Justice Jyoti Singh, who heard a petition filed by the actor on Wednesday, is likely to issue an order soon. The court said its detailed order will be uploaded shortly.
In her plea, Tabu sought the removal of objectionable material, including AI-generated content, circulating online without her consent. The petition states that defamatory and unauthorised AI-generated content featuring the actress has been uploaded across various social media platforms, which violates her personality and publicity rights.
The actor mentioned that such content misuses her identity and reputation and requested the court to direct platforms to immediately take down the material.
The Delhi High Court has previously granted similar protection to several prominent public figures by safeguarding their personality rights against unauthorised use of their names, images, voices, or likenesses.
Those who have received such protection include cricketers Yuvraj Singh, Abhishek Sharma, and Sunil Gavaskar; actors Ravi Kishan, Arjun Kapoor, Allu Arjun, Mohanlal, Sonakshi Sinha, Kajol, Vivek Oberoi, Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, and filmmaker Karan Johar; politicians Shashi Tharoor, Pawan Kalyan, and Jaya Bachchan; spiritual leaders Aniruddhacharya, Baba Ramdev, Acharya Balkrishna, and Sri Sri Ravi Shankar; journalist Sudhir Chaudhary; and former cricketer and India head coach Gautam Gambhir.
These orders prohibit the unauthorised commercial or misleading use of their identities and personality traits.
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