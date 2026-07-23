Delhi High Court To Hear Plea Seeking NIA Probe Into July 20 Cockroach Janta Party 'Sansad Chalo' March On July 24
Petition was filed by Satish Kumar Aggarwal, former vice-president of Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha, alleging conspiracy and claiming the "so-called student agitation" had disrupted life.
Published : July 23, 2026 at 2:11 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court will hear on Friday, July 24, a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into the July 20 'Sansad Chalo' march over the alleged NEET paper leak.
The plea alleges that the protest turned violent and seeks transfer of all FIRs registered by the Delhi Police to the NIA or another specialised investigating agency. The matter was mentioned before a Division Bench of Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia on Thursday.
Appearing for the petitioner, advocate Barun Kumar Sinha urged the court to take up the matter urgently, claiming the "so-called student agitation" had disrupted normal life in the national capital by blocking roads and inconveniencing residents. The Bench agreed to list the case for hearing on Friday.
The petition has been filed by Satish Kumar Aggarwal, former vice-president of the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha, through advocates Sneh Vardhan and Pratibha Sinha. The respondents include the Union of India, the NIA, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Delhi Police Commissioner and the Government of NCT of Delhi.
According to the plea, the protests began at Jantar Mantar over the alleged NEET paper leak and culminated in the July 20 'Sansad Chalo' march. It alleges that the demonstration witnessed stone-pelting, attacks on journalists, injuries to police personnel, damage to public and private property, obstruction of emergency services and attempts to move towards Parliament House.
The petitioner has sought directions for an NIA probe into the incident, including the alleged attempt to breach the Parliament security zone and attacks on police personnel. The plea also seeks transfer of all Delhi Police FIRs related to the July 20 protest to a specialised agency.
It further asks the court to direct authorities to identify those responsible for the alleged violence, vandalism, obstruction of emergency services and property damage, register FIRs wherever required and initiate action in accordance with the law.
The PIL claims that while the protest was projected as a student movement, it later became politically driven with the participation of political leaders and activists. It also raises allegations of foreign funding and the involvement of certain organisations, urging a comprehensive investigation into whether any external elements played a role in activities affecting public order, national security and the sovereignty and integrity of India.
The petitioner has argued that while peaceful protest is a constitutional right, it cannot be used as a cover for violence, destruction of property or acts that threaten public order or national security.
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