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Delhi High Court To Hear Plea Seeking NIA Probe Into July 20 Cockroach Janta Party 'Sansad Chalo' March On July 24

Police personnel stop Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) supporters as they raise slogans during a protest march, at Sansad Marg, in New Delhi, Monday, July 20, 2026. ( PTI )

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court will hear on Friday, July 24, a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into the July 20 'Sansad Chalo' march over the alleged NEET paper leak.

The plea alleges that the protest turned violent and seeks transfer of all FIRs registered by the Delhi Police to the NIA or another specialised investigating agency. The matter was mentioned before a Division Bench of Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia on Thursday.

Appearing for the petitioner, advocate Barun Kumar Sinha urged the court to take up the matter urgently, claiming the "so-called student agitation" had disrupted normal life in the national capital by blocking roads and inconveniencing residents. The Bench agreed to list the case for hearing on Friday.

The petition has been filed by Satish Kumar Aggarwal, former vice-president of the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha, through advocates Sneh Vardhan and Pratibha Sinha. The respondents include the Union of India, the NIA, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Delhi Police Commissioner and the Government of NCT of Delhi.

According to the plea, the protests began at Jantar Mantar over the alleged NEET paper leak and culminated in the July 20 'Sansad Chalo' march. It alleges that the demonstration witnessed stone-pelting, attacks on journalists, injuries to police personnel, damage to public and private property, obstruction of emergency services and attempts to move towards Parliament House.