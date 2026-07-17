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Delhi High Court To Hear Petition Against Delhi Police's Continuous Monitoring Of Jantar Mantar Protesters Via CCTV

The petition, filed through advocates Subhash Chandran and Aniruddha K P, states that Delhi Police is keeping protesters at Jantar Mantar under constant surveillance using fixed surveillance cameras. Surveillance is being conducted even while women and girls are sleeping at night. The petition asserts that Delhi Police has no legal authority to maintain continuous camera surveillance on the protesters.

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has agreed to hear a petition filed by former JNU Students' Union President Aishe Ghosh against Delhi Police's continuous surveillance via cameras of protesters gathered at Jantar Mantar for the demonstration organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). On Friday, senior advocate Nandita Rao, representing Aishe Ghosh, mentioned the matter before a bench led by Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and sought an urgent hearing, which the court subsequently ordered on July 20.

The petition notes that Aishe Ghosh has been participating in the protest continuously since June 20. It alleges that Delhi Police is using its cameras to record videos of protesters even while they are eating or resting. The Police are reportedly threatening some student protesters by saying they will share their photographs and videos with their parents and educational institutions. As a result, many people are hesitant to participate in the protest.

The petition states that Delhi Police recorded videos of female protesters even when they were drenched during heavy rain and had no shelter at Jantar Mantar. Such actions constitute a gross violation of physical privacy and dignity. The petition further claims that despite repeated inquiries regarding who authorised this continuous surveillance, or under which legal provision it is being conducted, Delhi Police has provided no response.

The petition cites the Supreme Court's judgment in the Justice K S Puttaswamy case regarding the right to privacy. It states that by doing so, the Delhi Police is violating Articles 14, 19, and 21 of the Constitution.