ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi HC To Hear On July 9 Indian Polo Association's Plea Over Eviction From Jaipur Polo Ground

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday listed for hearing on July 9 the Indian Polo Association's petition against a sessions court's decision refusing to stay the Centre's May 20 order evicting it from the 15.20-acre Jaipur Polo Ground here.

Justice Harish Vaidyanathan Shankar deferred hearing in the matter after noting that a copy of the sessions court's decision was not available with the parties yet. Allaying the petitioner's senior counsel's concerns over digging up the polo turf, the Centre's lawyer assured that no such alteration would happen in the meantime.

"You are anyway in possession. Therefore, there is no hurry to tear it up right now," Justice Shankar told the Centre's lawyer.

"On 29th (June) also, I made this statement that we are not going to do anything," central government counsel Ashish Dixit responded. Dixit had told a vacation bench on June 29 that the polo ground was being demarcated for raising a boundary and nothing was being done on the turf where the sport is played.

On Wednesday, senior advocate Kirtiman Singh, appearing for the petitioner, argued that the appeal against the eviction order was coming up for hearing before the sessions court on July 23 and sought a direction to the authorities not to "destroy" the polo ground till it is heard.

"Request today is, if they can hold their hand and not spoil the turf till the matter is heard. They have possession of the property. Till the matter is heard, don't destroy the turf because that will cause irreparable (injury)," he submitted.