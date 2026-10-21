ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi High Court To Hear Neha Bora's Plea Against Delhi Police's Notice Tomorrow

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on October 22 (Thursday) will hear a petition filed by Neha Bora, national president of the All India Students Association (AISA), against a notice issued by the Delhi Police. On Wednesday, Justice Subramonium Prasad ordered the adjournment of the hearing following a request from Bora’s counsel.

In her petition, Neha Bora has challenged an order, directing her to furnish a personal bond of Rs 10,000, and to "maintain peace". The High Court is currently closed for the Dussehra holidays, and is scheduled to reopen on October 26. However, Neha Bora’s legal team sought a hearing during this holiday period.

On October 18, the Delhi Police issued a notice to Bora, directing her to appear before the Special Executive Magistrate on October 19. The notice instructed her to furnish a personal bond of Rs 10,000, along with a surety, under Section 126 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), to ensure the maintenance of peace during the ongoing investigation against her.

Bora was taken into preventive custody by the Delhi Police on October 16, while she was on her way to participate in the Lehra Do Tiranga (Hoist the Tricolour) march, organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). She was released on October 17.

Abhijeet Dipke, the founder of the CJP, was also placed in preventive custody under Sections 126 and 170 of the BNSS. The Delhi Police arrested him, citing the apprehension of a breach of peace. The Special Executive Magistrate ordered his release upon the execution of a 'peace bond' for Rs 50,000, which requires Dipke to "maintain peace" for a period of one year.