Delhi High Court To Hear CBI Plea As Kejriwal, Sisodia Refuse To Appear In Excise Case
The Delhi High Court will hear the CBI's plea challenging the acquittal of Arvind Kejriwal and 22 others in the excise case.
Published : April 29, 2026 at 2:49 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court will on Wednesday hear the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)’s plea challenging the trial court order that acquitted former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and 22 others in the Delhi excise policy case. The matter will be heard by Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma.
Ahead of the hearing, Kejriwal and senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia have refused to appear in court or present arguments, either in person or through a lawyer, citing a lack of faith in the judge. The AAP leadership has said they will observe 'Satyagrah' in protest.
On April 20, Justice Sharma rejected Kejriwal’s request seeking her recusal from the case. She said she would deliver her decision without being influenced by allegations, as she has done throughout her 34-year judicial career.
The court observed that the judiciary and the institution itself were being put "on trial" and emphasised that its strength lies in its ability to firmly decide matters despite accusations. Justice Sharma also noted that she would issue orders in Hindi, as the arguments in the case were presented in that language.
The court further cited instances in which Kejriwal and his party leaders had previously received relief at the very first hearing, including ex parte orders in certain cases.
Kejriwal had argued that the manner in which proceedings were conducted raised doubts about a fair hearing. He pointed out that during the first hearing on March 9, none of the 23 accused were present and only the CBI was heard.
Despite this, the court made prima facie observations that the trial court’s order appeared incorrect, without calling for records or hearing the other side. Following this, Kejriwal announced a 'Satyagrah' and visited Rajghat along with Sisodia and other AAP leaders, paying tribute to Mahatma Gandhi.
He said he respects the judiciary and legal system, noting that courts had earlier granted him relief and bail, but he was compelled to take this step due to prevailing circumstances outlined in his letter.
AAP has also alleged a conflict of interest, claiming Justice Sharma has links with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and that her children work with the Centre. Meanwhile, the High Court is set to continue hearing the CBI’s plea against the acquittal order.
AAP Questions Judge, Leaders Refuse Participation
Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Delhi Assembly, Atishi, questioned why Justice Sharma did not recuse herself from the case despite stepping aside in other recent matters.
Former AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak also wrote to the judge stating that he would neither appear personally nor through legal representation in the proceedings, aligning himself with Kejriwal’s position. He, however, reiterated his faith in the Constitution and the judiciary, clarifying that the decision was not meant as disrespect to the court.
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