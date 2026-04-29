ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi High Court To Hear CBI Plea As Kejriwal, Sisodia Refuse To Appear In Excise Case

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court will on Wednesday hear the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)’s plea challenging the trial court order that acquitted former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and 22 others in the Delhi excise policy case. The matter will be heard by Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma.

Ahead of the hearing, Kejriwal and senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia have refused to appear in court or present arguments, either in person or through a lawyer, citing a lack of faith in the judge. The AAP leadership has said they will observe 'Satyagrah' in protest.

On April 20, Justice Sharma rejected Kejriwal’s request seeking her recusal from the case. She said she would deliver her decision without being influenced by allegations, as she has done throughout her 34-year judicial career.

The court observed that the judiciary and the institution itself were being put "on trial" and emphasised that its strength lies in its ability to firmly decide matters despite accusations. Justice Sharma also noted that she would issue orders in Hindi, as the arguments in the case were presented in that language.

The court further cited instances in which Kejriwal and his party leaders had previously received relief at the very first hearing, including ex parte orders in certain cases.

Kejriwal had argued that the manner in which proceedings were conducted raised doubts about a fair hearing. He pointed out that during the first hearing on March 9, none of the 23 accused were present and only the CBI was heard.