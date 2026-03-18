ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi HC Stays Trial Court Proceedings Against Industrialist Bina Modi, Lawyer Lalit Bhasin In Assault Case

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday stayed trial court proceedings against industrialist Bina Modi and senior lawyer Lalit Bhasin in a case of alleged assault of Godfrey Philips India (GPI) executive director Samir Modi during a board meeting in 2024.

Justice Saurabh Banerjee issued notices on petitions filed by Samir Modi's mother, Bina Modi, and Bhasin challenging the summons issued to them. The court directed the Delhi police to file a status report in four weeks.

"In the meanwhile, there shall be a stay of pending proceedings (in the trial court)," the court said, listing the matter for further hearing on July 29.

Calling the case "complete perversity," senior counsel appearing for the petitioners argued that the trial court's decision was without any basis, based on the assumption that the police cannot "exonerate" any person during investigation.

The senior counsel said the CCTV footage showed no case of assault and that Samir Modi attended the meeting for two hours before the alleged assault on him.

The trial court, on February 10, took cognisance of the matter and issued a summons to Bina Modi, Bhasin, and Bina Modi's personal security officer, Surendra Prasad, who allegedly assaulted Samir Modi. They were directed to appear on May 7.