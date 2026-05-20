ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi HC Sets Aside Order Staying FIR Registration Against Abhijit Iyer Mitra

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday set aside an order staying a magisterial court direction to register an FIR against political commentator Abhijit Iyer Mitra for allegedly making abusive remarks against women journalists of online media outlet Newslaundry, and sent back the issue to the sessions court for fresh consideration.

While dealing with a petition by Newslaundry editorial director Manisha Pande against the stay order by the sessions court, Justice Girish Kathpalia noted that the stay order was passed without any reasons and remarked, "This kind of stay does not convince."

The court asked the sessions court to consider Mitra's stay application afresh and pass a reasoned order within four weeks.

"With the consent of both sides, the petition is disposed of by setting aside the impugned order dated May 4, 2026, of the revisional court and the matter is remanded to it with the direction to pass a reasoned order after hearing both parties.

"Learned court of sessions is requested to dispose of the stay application as expeditiously as possible but positively within four weeks," the court ordered. It asked the parties to appear before the sessions court on May 22.

On May 4, the sessions court stayed the registration of FIR till May 28 on Mitra's revision petition.