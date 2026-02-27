ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi High Court Sets Aside CAT Order, Quashing Proceedings Against Sameer Wankhede

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has set aside the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) order, quashing departmental disciplinary proceedings against former Narcotics Control Bureau officer Sameer Wankhede. A bench headed by Justice Anil Kshetrapal issued this order while hearing the Central Government's petition against the CAT order.

In its January 19 order, the CAT had quashed disciplinary proceedings initiated against the former Narcotics Control Bureau officer. The CAT had stated that the disciplinary proceedings against Wankhede were initiated without following due process.

It had also said that the chargesheet issued against Wankhede on August 18, 2025, was an abuse of procedure. The facts presented in the chargesheet cannot form the basis for departmental disciplinary proceedings.