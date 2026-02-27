Delhi High Court Sets Aside CAT Order, Quashing Proceedings Against Sameer Wankhede
Earlier, the Central Administrative Tribunal had quashed the proceedings, saying they had been initiated against Sameer Wankhede without following due process.
Published : February 27, 2026 at 4:43 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has set aside the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) order, quashing departmental disciplinary proceedings against former Narcotics Control Bureau officer Sameer Wankhede. A bench headed by Justice Anil Kshetrapal issued this order while hearing the Central Government's petition against the CAT order.
In its January 19 order, the CAT had quashed disciplinary proceedings initiated against the former Narcotics Control Bureau officer. The CAT had stated that the disciplinary proceedings against Wankhede were initiated without following due process.
It had also said that the chargesheet issued against Wankhede on August 18, 2025, was an abuse of procedure. The facts presented in the chargesheet cannot form the basis for departmental disciplinary proceedings.
The Central government had challenged this CAT order in the Delhi High Court, stating that the chargesheet against Wankhede was not based on any restricted facts, but on the call records submitted by Wankhede to the Bombay High Court.
It should be noted that Sameer Wankhede had come into the limelight when his Mumbai Narcotics Control Bureau team had interrogated some Bollywood celebrities. Wankhede had arrested Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan on a cruise ship, allegedly with drugs. After Aryan Khan was given a clean chit, Wankhede was transferred.
Later, he filed a petition in the Delhi High Court against the OTT platform Netflix, Shah Rukh Khan's production house Red Chillies Entertainment, and producers of the series The Ba***ds of Bollywood, regarding his portrayal in the web series in relation to the Aryan Khan drug case. While hearing the petition, the Delhi High Court had stated that it wasn't an appropriate forum for such a petition, allowing the defamation petition against the producers of the OTT series to be filed in the Bombay High Court instead.
