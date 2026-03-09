ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi High Court Seeks Response From Kejriwal, Sisodia On CBI Plea In Excise Case

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday issued notices to former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, former Deputy Chief Minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia and 21 other accused while hearing a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) petition challenging a trial court order that had discharged them in the alleged Delhi excise policy case.

A bench of Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma directed the accused to respond to the CBI's plea and listed the matter for further hearing on March 16, 2026. During the hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the CBI, argued that the February 27 order of the Rouse Avenue Court was "unusual" and contrary to criminal jurisprudence, claiming the trial court had effectively given the accused the benefit of acquittal without a trial.

Mehta also said the case involved sufficient evidence and witnesses that were allegedly overlooked by the trial court and described the matter as "the biggest scam in the history of Delhi." Taking note of the submissions, the High Court stayed the adverse remarks made by the trial court against the CBI and its investigating officers.

The High Court also directed the trial court not to proceed with the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) money laundering case linked to the excise policy matter until it decides the CBI's revision petition. The ED case is based on the predicate offence being investigated by the CBI.

Trial Court Had Discharged All Accused