Delhi HC Seeks RBI Stand On PIL Over Data Protection Violation By Digital Lending Apps

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought the response of the Reserve Bank of India on a public interest litigation alleging violation of a borrower's right to privacy and data protection by Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) through digital lending applications.

A bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia issued notice to the Centre and RBI in the matter, observing that the PIL by Himakshi Bhargav "raised a serious concern". "We are concerned with what action you are taking," the bench said.

"We require the RBI to file a counter affidavit in respect of the averments in the petition and also action taken for the enforcement of the 2025 (digital lending) guidelines. The counter affidavit filed by RBI shall discuss action taken by concerned authorities in case of violation of these directions," the court ordered.