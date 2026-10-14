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Delhi HC Seeks FSSAI Stand On PIL Against Non-Dairy, Analogous 'Paneer'

Delhi High Court ( IANS )

By PTI 2 Min Read

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought the stand of the FSSAI, the Centre and the city government on a PIL raising concerns over the sale of dairy analogue/non-dairy products as 'paneer' to unsuspecting consumers.

The petitioners contended that while paneer is a standardised dairy product under the food safety regime, a non-dairy, analogue product contains non-milk ingredients and lacks the same nutritional value.

A bench of acting Chief Justice Nitin W Sambre and Justice Sanjay Singh issued notices to the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), the Centre and the Delhi government on the petition filed by Ridhima Singh and Avlokiteshwar Padmapani Sidharth, and asked them to file their replies within six weeks. The petitioners contended that a person consuming a paneer-based product in a hotel or a restaurant has no means to know whether the dish is prepared using actual paneer or a dairy analogue. They sought urgent directions from the court in view of the festive season, asserting that the authorities should undertake sampling and testing of paneer and products represented as paneer in the market.