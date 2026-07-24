ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi HC Seeks EC's Stand On PIL Over Deputing Government School Teachers For SIR

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Friday sought the stand of the Election Commission on a public interest litigation raising concerns over the "en masse requisition" of government school teachers as booth-level officers and enumeration staff for the ongoing Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls here.

A bench of Chief Justice D K Uapdhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia asked the Election Commission (EC) to file a short affidavit in response to the PIL by lawyers Rajesh Kumar Gogna and Ashok Agarwal, as it questioned if the Commission could make it mandatory for government school teachers to act as BLOs and enumeration staff.

The EC's counsel said SIR was a pan-India exercise and the government teachers are supposed to work only during non-teaching hours or holidays. He added that teachers are compensated and given an honorarium, and "only 10-14 per cent are eventually called upon" for the SIR process.

"If a request is made for nine teachers, the school deploys only 3-4. I don't have a problem with four teachers showing up," the EC's lawyer said, asserting that the Commission takes a "liberal" view in such matters.

The court said it would close the PIL if the EC counsel were to make a statement that participation of teachers was voluntary and not mandatory in nature.

"Can they be said to be mandatory? Somebody is not interested in your honorarium or compensation. They need rest. It should be voluntary. Taking shade of Article 324 (of the Constitution), you can do whatever you want?" the bench orally remarked.

"If you are calling them volunteers, make that statement. We will dispose it of," it said, while observing that the teachers were not the employees of the Commission and refusal to follow the Commission's instructions was a punishable offence.