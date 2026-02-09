ETV Bharat / bharat

HC Seeks CCI Stand On Plea By Basketball Federation Against Probe

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday sought the stand of the Competition Commission of India on a petition by the Basketball Federation of India against its order directing a probe against the Federation for allegedly abusing its "dominant position" and engaging in anti-competitive activities. Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav issued notice on the petition as well as the Federation's plea seeking a stay on the order and listed it for hearing on March 10.

Asserting that a "regulator cannot be regulated", senior advocate Vaibhav Gaggar, who appeared for the petitioner, said the Federation was a national sports federation and the CCI acted outside its jurisdiction when it passed the order directing investigation by the Director General on November 25, 2025.

He sought a stay on the operation of the order, claiming it has "global ramifications". The CCI acted in the matter following a complaint by Elite Pro Basketball Private Limited (EPBL). It took cognisance of the "information", dated March 11, 2024, on August 21, 2025.

The informant alleged that the Federation's "refusal to deal/denial of market access" and "restraint on players" from participating in unaffiliated competitions was in contravention of the Competition Act. In the petition, the Federation said that in 2022, the EPBL had shown interest in becoming the organising partner of a professional basketball league at the initial stage.