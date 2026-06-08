On-Screen Marking Row: Delhi HC Seeks CBSE's Response On NSUI Plea
The petitioner sought additional marks for students with low scores or unclear results, a new window for verification and a physical verification of answer sheets.
Published : June 8, 2026 at 1:51 PM IST|
Updated : June 8, 2026 at 2:06 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday sought replies from the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Centre on a petition by Congress's student wing, the National Students' Union of India (NSUI), seeking an independent inquiry into the alleged irregularities in the on-screen marking (OSM) in the Class 12 examinations.
In his petition, NSUI president Vinod Jakhar sought the award of additional marks to students who received low scores or whose results are unclear, a new window for verification and a physical verification of answer sheets of aggrieved students.
Furthermore, the petition demanded directions for the formulation and implementation of robust safeguards, protocols, and guidelines for the digital evaluation system to prevent such irregularities in the future.
The petitioner also noted that a sharp decline in overall performance in this year's Class 12 results has led to widespread concern among students and parents regarding the fairness, consistency and reliability of the OSM system, after several requests for scanned answer books from students and complaints on discrepancies and technical issues acknowledged by the CBSE.
Jahkhar's counsel Rishav Ranjan argued that while they are affiliated with a political party, the fact does not disqualify them from filing the petition. He further submitted that the CBSE closed the portal for verifying and revaluing answer sheets last night and requested a direction to keep it open for affected students for one month.
Advocate MA Niyazi for CBSE objected to the petition, arguing that it was not maintainable as it had been filed by the student wing of a political party. He contended that education should not be politicised in this manner. He argued that the authorities extended the deadline for closing the portal from time to time, and the education board was duly addressing the grievances of aggrieved students.
After hearing both parties, a vacation bench led by Justice Neena Bansal Krishna issued the notice and fixed the next hearing for June 12.
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