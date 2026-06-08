ETV Bharat / bharat

On-Screen Marking Row: Delhi HC Seeks CBSE's Response On NSUI Plea

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday sought replies from the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Centre on a petition by Congress's student wing, the National Students' Union of India (NSUI), seeking an independent inquiry into the alleged irregularities in the on-screen marking (OSM) in the Class 12 examinations.

In his petition, NSUI president Vinod Jakhar sought the award of additional marks to students who received low scores or whose results are unclear, a new window for verification and a physical verification of answer sheets of aggrieved students.

Furthermore, the petition demanded directions for the formulation and implementation of robust safeguards, protocols, and guidelines for the digital evaluation system to prevent such irregularities in the future.

The petitioner also noted that a sharp decline in overall performance in this year's Class 12 results has led to widespread concern among students and parents regarding the fairness, consistency and reliability of the OSM system, after several requests for scanned answer books from students and complaints on discrepancies and technical issues acknowledged by the CBSE.