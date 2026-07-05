ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi HC Seeks AIIMS' Stand On Plea Against Seat Allocation Under INI-CET

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has sought the stand of AIIMS on a petition challenging the seat allocation process for a postgraduate course under the National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI-CET). On July 3, Justice Jasmeet Singh issued notice to the medical institution on a petition by an aspirant's father and asked it to file its response.

The petitioner, represented by advocate Tanvi Dubey, alleged a material discrepancy between the final seat matrix and the subsequent mock round seat allocation for M.D. Ophthalmology, which reduced the number of seats available under the unreserved (UR) category.

The plea stated that, as notified in May, the final seat matrix for M D Ophthalmology at AIIMS consisted of a total of 13 seats, which included five seats under the UR Category.