ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi HC Restrains Old Monk Makers From Bottling 'iQ' Gin Packaging Similar To 'Greater Than' Gin

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has restrained Old Monk makers from bottling its 'iQ' gin in a get-up which is deceptively similar to that of 'Greater Than' gin. The high court clarified that Mohan Meakin Limited, which manufactures Old Monk and iQ gin, is not restrained from using the mark 'IQ' or its 'iQ' device for gin or for any other goods and added that the company was at liberty to sell its gin in a different get-up.

Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav said plaintiff Nao Spirits And Beverages Private Limited, which manufactures and sells 'Greater Than' gin, has no monopoly over the colours black and white, and the defendant (Mohan Meakin) is free to use them in a manner which does not result in a get-up deceptively similar to that of the plaintiff.

"The new get-up must differ not merely in the shape of the bottle, but also in its dress, that is, the size and placement of the label, the colour arrangement, the placement of the device, and the typography and arrangement of the words on the label, so that the overall get-up, seen as a whole, is not deceptively similar to that of the plaintiff," the High Court said while passing an interim order on November 26.

According to the plaintiff, Greater Than is its flagship product, and it is a London Dry Gin introduced in India in 2016 and one of the first homegrown craft gins in the Indian market. The plaintiff's counsel said it is a case of passing off of the overall get-up of the plaintiff's gin, that is, the shape of its bottle together with its trade dress.

He contended that the defendant has copied the bottle along with the black-and-white scheme, the black cap, the placement of a large black angular device at the top centre of the label and the arrangement of 'LONDON DRY' in small letters over 'GIN' in large letters.

The defendant, which has been in the liquor trade for over 160 years, sells brands including Old Monk, Big Ben London gin and Jamun gin. It submitted that it has been using the mark 'IQ' for beer since 1996 and launched gin under the impugned 'iQ' label in August 2023. Its counsel submitted that there is no similarity between 'Greater Than' and 'iQ', and the plaintiff has no registration for its label or its bottle.

The counsel submitted that the bottle is an ordinary, generic and functional bottle and identical bottles are sold across the world and offered as stock designs by glass makers. In India, Haku vodka and Indri whisky use similar bottles, he added.

The court, however, said it was prima facie satisfied that the use of the impugned get-up by the defendant was likely to cause confusion and deception, including confusion as to affiliation, sponsorship or connection, among ordinary consumers as well as among the plaintiff's loyal consumers and the trade. It said the plaintiff has made out a strong prima facie case of passing off in respect of the overall get-up of the defendant's iQ gin.

"The balance of convenience is also in favour of the plaintiff. The plaintiff has used its get-up since 2016 and has built its goodwill on it."