ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi High Court Rejects Rahul, Sonia Plea Against Property Attachment In National Herald Case

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has dismissed the petition filed by Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi challenging the trial court's order to attach properties in the money laundering case linked to the National Herald.

A bench led by Justice Sachin Datta scheduled the hearing for the matter on November 2. Earlier, the trial court had taken cognisance of the money laundering case against the Gandhi family, Young Indian, and Associated Journals Limited (AJL).

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached properties belonging to Young Indian and AJL. During the hearing in the trial court, the ED stated that donors who contributed to the Congress party were defrauded.

It further noted that some of these donors were subsequently given election tickets. Additional Solicitor General (ASG) SV Raju contested the Gandhi family's argument that they exercised no control over Associated Journals Limited (AJL).

He pointed out that AJL was the original publisher of the National Herald. Previously, the ED had filed a prosecution complaint in the trial court on April 15, 2025. The agency has named Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, and Sam Pitroda as accused in the case. The complaint was filed by the ED under Sections 44 and 45 of the Money Laundering Act.