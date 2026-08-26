Delhi High Court Rejects Race Club Plea, Orders Premises Vacated Within 15 Days
The administration may take possession of the premises after the deadline, while club management considers its next legal step.
Published : August 26, 2026 at 2:31 PM IST
New Delhi: Delhi's much-discussed Race Club management has suffered a major legal setback. The Delhi High Court has rejected the Race Club's petition challenging the land acquisition and the order to vacate the premises.
Following the court's decision, the Race Club must now vacate the premises. The court has directed the management to vacate the entire property and hand it over to the concerned department within 15 days.
The prominent and historic Race Club, located near the Prime Minister's residence, has been involved in a long-running legal dispute over the ownership and use of its land.
The government and administrative authorities initiated proceedings to take control of the land for other development work and public use. The club management approached the court challenging the action.
After a detailed hearing and considering both sides' arguments, the High Court held that the administrative orders were within the legal framework and that the step was necessary in the public interest.
The ruling has cleared the way for commercial or sporting activities on the valuable property. The administration had earlier indicated that the land could be used for improving the city's infrastructure and for projects benefiting the general public.
Club Given 15 Days To Vacate
Under the court's order, the Race Club management has only 15 days to remove its equipment, horses and other belongings from the premises. After the deadline expires, the administration could take strict action, including taking forcible possession of the premises.
The court order has caused concern among club members and employees. Management is likely to consider its next legal strategy, but for now, vacating the premises within the stipulated period remains its immediate priority.
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