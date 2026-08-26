ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi High Court Rejects Race Club Plea, Orders Premises Vacated Within 15 Days

New Delhi: Delhi's much-discussed Race Club management has suffered a major legal setback. The Delhi High Court has rejected the Race Club's petition challenging the land acquisition and the order to vacate the premises.

Following the court's decision, the Race Club must now vacate the premises. The court has directed the management to vacate the entire property and hand it over to the concerned department within 15 days.

The prominent and historic Race Club, located near the Prime Minister's residence, has been involved in a long-running legal dispute over the ownership and use of its land.

The government and administrative authorities initiated proceedings to take control of the land for other development work and public use. The club management approached the court challenging the action.

After a detailed hearing and considering both sides' arguments, the High Court held that the administrative orders were within the legal framework and that the step was necessary in the public interest.