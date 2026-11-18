ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi HC Rejects Plea Against Prez Order Commuting Death Penalty To Life Term Without Remission

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has dismissed a murder convict's plea challenging the President's order on his mercy petition, which put a caveat that he shall remain in jail for the remainder of his natural life while commuting his death sentence to life imprisonment

The convict has been lodged in jail since 1994 for the ghastly murders of five women, one of whom was pregnant and two were toddlers. The condition imposed in the President's order stated that there would be no remission of the term of his life imprisonment by any authority.

A bench of Justices Navin Chawla and Ravinder Dudeja noted that in such orders related to clemency, there is limited scope of judicial review and the court cannot substitute the opinion of the President only on the ground that it itself may have decided the mercy petition in a different manner.

The High Court noted that the President has the power to commute the death sentence of a convict and award a sentence for the remainder of natural life with no remission.

"It is not the order passed by the Hon'ble President or the Hon'ble Governor which can be made a subject of judicial review, but only the manner of exercise of such power that can be considered by the court," the court said.

The bench said once the court finds that the President had all the relevant inputs and took into consideration all relevant factors before passing the order, the court cannot substitute the opinion of the President only on the ground that it itself may have decided the Mercy Petition in a different manner.

"The power exercised by this court is not of appeal but of judicial review, and the court must remain alive to the distinction between the two concepts and their scope.

"Keeping in view the above, we find no merit in the present petition. The same is, accordingly, dismissed," the court said in its judgment passed on Tuesday. The court was hearing a petition by one Jitendra alias Jitu Nainsingh Gehlot whose death sentence was commuted to life imprisonment in September 2016.

Gehlot, along with one other, was convicted and sentenced for his involvement in the murder of seven persons, including five women and two children, during a robbery at a Pune residence in August 1994.