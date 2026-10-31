ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi HC Refuses Urgent Listing Of Plea Against Ban On Non BS VI Vehicles In Delhi From November 1

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has refused to expedite the hearing of a plea challenging the BJP-led city government's decision to prohibit the entry of vehicles that do not meet BS VI emission standards and are registered outside the national capital, effective November 1.

Acting Chief Justice Nitin Wasudeo Sambre and Justice Sanjay Sharma, before whom the matter was mentioned for urgent hearing on Friday, said there was nothing wrong with the decision and no urgency. "No, sorry. There is nothing wrong in it, nothing urgent," the bench said.

The petitioner's counsel argued that many individuals travelling from NCR to Delhi would be impacted, as their vehicles, including cars that are not BS VI compliant, would be banned from entering the city starting November 1.

However, the court suggested that there are plenty of alternative vehicles available for travel. The petition will be listed for hearing in the normal course after clearing all the objections.

More than 10 lakh vehicles in neighbouring NCR areas of Gurgaon, Faridabad, Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad could be affected by the Delhi government's decision to prohibit the entry of vehicles below BS VI emission standards from November 1, 2026 to January 31, 2027, according to the Transport Department estimates.