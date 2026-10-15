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Delhi HC Refuses Urgent Hearing To Journalist In 'Casteist' Remark Case Filed By ACP Vivek Bhagat

Delhi ACP Vivek Bhagat ( ETV Bharat )

By PTI 2 Min Read

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday refused an urgent hearing to a female journalist, who sought protection from coercive action in a case filed by a Delhi Police officer alleging casteist remarks and public humiliation against him during a protest near Jantar Mantar earlier this month.

Earlier, the journalist had filed a sexual assault complaint against the officer, Assistant Commissioner of Police Vivek Bhagat. Her complaint is being investigated by the Delhi Police Crime Branch. A bench of Acting Chief Justice Nitin Wasudeo Sambre and Justice Sanjay Sharma agreed to list the matter for hearing on Friday.

Mentioning the matter for urgent hearing, the journalist's counsel said the case was registered under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act in the aftermath of her sexual assault complaint against the police officer. "My interim prayer is for protection (from coercive action). That is why I request a hearing today. There is a strong apprehension," the counsel said. "Tomorrow," responded the bench. Delhi Police has registered an FIR against the independent journalist and others on a complaint filed by ACP Bhagat, posted at Connaught Place sub-division of New Delhi district, who alleged casteist remarks, public humiliation and defamation directed at him during the protest.