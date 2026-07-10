ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi HC Refuses To Stay Conviction Of Ex-Cong MLA Rajendra Bharti In Cheating Case

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Friday refused to stay the conviction of disqualified Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA Rajendra Bharti in a cheating case involving the forging of bank records to obtain illegal interest payments between 1998 and 2011. "We are dismissing it," said Justice Manoj Jain while pronouncing the verdict on Bharti's plea seeking to suspend the conviction.

The high court had stayed the three-year sentence awarded to the former MLA in the case on April 28 after he filed an appeal against the trial court's decision. On April 2, the trial court had sentenced Bharti, former chairperson of the Zila Sahkari Krishi Aur Grahmin Vikas Bank, to three years' imprisonment in the case.

The trial court convicted Bharti on April 1 under Sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery of a valuable security), 468 (forgery for cheating) and 471 (using a forged document as genuine) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Bharti's counsel had earlier argued that once the conviction is stayed, there would be no basis for his disqualification, and consequently, his assembly seat would not be declared vacant.