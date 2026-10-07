Delhi High Court Refuses To Issue Instructions For Police Personnel To Wear Bodycams During Protests
The petitioner alleged excessive force was used during the July protests at Jantar Mantar, highlighting incidents that involved lathicharges, injuries caused by pellet guns, etc.
Published : October 7, 2026 at 5:35 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday declined to issue a directive, mandating the compulsory use of body cameras by Delhi Police and Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel deployed for crowd control or protest management. A bench led by Acting Chief Justice Nitin Vasudev Sambre directed the government to treat the petition as a formal representation.
The High Court directed the government to decide on formulating a standard operating procedure (SOP) regarding this matter within six months. The court stated that if the petitioner remains dissatisfied with the government's inaction, they may approach the court again.
During the hearing, senior advocate Akhil Sibal, representing the petitioner, requested the court to allow the government lesser time to take action. However, the court rejected this request. The court observed that matters concerning surveillance largely fall under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Home Affairs, and one can appreciate the associated workload involved in such a mandate.
The petition was filed by Chahat Raghav. It stated that the petitioner was present at Jantar Mantar during the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protests held in July. Clashes erupted during the demonstration, resulting in injuries to student protesters, as well as over 50 police and paramilitary personnel.
The petitioner alleged that excessive force was used, highlighting incidents that involved lathicharges, injuries caused by pellet guns, and an instance where an officer slapped a female protester.
Notably, these incidents were recorded by bystanders rather than by government agencies. During the hearing, Sibal informed the court that the Delhi Police's current system relies entirely on external videographers stationed at the outer perimeter of the area.
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