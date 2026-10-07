ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi High Court Refuses To Issue Instructions For Police Personnel To Wear Bodycams During Protests

Delhi High Court ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday declined to issue a directive, mandating the compulsory use of body cameras by Delhi Police and Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel deployed for crowd control or protest management. A bench led by Acting Chief Justice Nitin Vasudev Sambre directed the government to treat the petition as a formal representation.