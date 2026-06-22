ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi HC Refuses To Interfere With Delhi Govt Notice On CAG Audit Of BSES Rajdhani, BSES Yamuna

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday refused to interfere with the Delhi government's proposal to entrust the audit of BSES Rajdhani Power Ltd and BSES Yamuna Power Ltd to the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG). A vacation bench of Justice Tejas Karia dismissed a petition by the power distribution companies, stating that their challenge was premature at this stage.

Justice Karia observed that the Delhi government's June 6 notice, which proposes entrusting the audit of the petitioners to the CAG, has no adverse finding that warrants any interference at this stage, and that it merely gives the power distribution companies an opportunity to submit their representation and appear for a hearing before the authorities.

"The present petition is, therefore, premature. The present petition stands dismissed," said the judgement.

"The proceedings to be conducted pursuant to the impugned notice under Section 20(3) of the CAG Act shall be decided by the competent authority after affording the petitioners an opportunity of hearing and upon due consideration of all submissions that may be advanced by the petitioners on merits, without being influenced in any manner by the observations made hereinabove," it further said.

The petitioners contended that the June 6 notice was void ab initio, illegal and contrary to judicial pronouncements, including a Supreme Court judgement, which forecloses such an audit.