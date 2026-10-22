ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi HC Refuses To Halt Release Of Film 'Doosra' On Sourav Ganguly's Plea

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday refused to stop the theatre release of the film 'Doosra' on October 23 on a plea filed by cricketer Sourav Ganguly.

A vacation bench of Justice Dinesh Bhatt orally observed that the 'balance of convenience' favours the makers of 'Doosra', stated to be the story of a middle-class Rajasthani girl inspired by certain sporting events involving the former India captain.

'Balance of convenience' is a legal test used by courts to decide whether to issue a preliminary injunction, by weighing the potential harm to the plaintiff if an injunction is denied and to the defendant if it is granted.

"It is due for release tomorrow (Friday). Balance of convenience prima facie does not favour you. You may have a valuable right. (But) We are not stopping the film today," the judge orally told the plaintiff.

The court listed the matter for hearing on Friday. Besides Ganguly, Luv Films LLP, which is producing a biopic of the former cricket captain, is also a plaintiff in the lawsuit. The senior counsel appearing for the filmmakers assured that 'Doosra' was not a biopic and that due permissions were taken to use certain clips involving the plaintiff.

"This is blackmailing on the last day," said the filmmakers' counsel, informing the court that over a hundred theatres have been booked and advance payments have been made.