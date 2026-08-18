Red Fort Blast Case: Delhi HC Denies Default Bail To Accused Jasir Bilal Wani
Delhi HC dismissed Jasir Bilal Wani's default bail plea, with the NIA alleging his involvement in planning the Red Fort blast.
Published : August 18, 2026 at 3:01 PM IST|
Updated : August 18, 2026 at 6:34 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday dismissed the default bail plea of Jasir Bilal Wani alias Danish, an accused in the 2025 Red Fort car bomb blast case.
A division bench of Justices Prathiba M Singh and Vikas Mahajan dismissed Wani's appeal challenging the trial court's March 30 order rejecting his default bail plea. He had also challenged the extension of the National Investigation Agency's (NIA) investigation beyond 90 days.
Wani's counsel argued that the extension was illegal, submitting that the NIA had sought it on February 13, while the 90-day period was due to expire on February 15. The defence argued that under Section 43(D) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), an accused becomes entitled to default bail if the chargesheet is not filed within the stipulated period.
The NIA opposed the plea, maintaining that the Special NIA Court's orders contained no legal infirmity. The agency subsequently filed its chargesheet on May 14.
The High Court dismissed Wani's appeal, holding that he was not entitled to default bail after 90 days.
The NIA arrested Wani in November 2025 and has described him as an "active co-conspirator" in the case. According to the agency, Wani provided technical support for terror attacks by modifying drones and attempting to prepare rockets. It has also alleged that he worked closely with Umar-un-Nabi, identified as the suicide bomber behind the Red Fort blast.
The NIA has alleged that Wani, a political science graduate, was being brainwashed by suicide bomber Umar un Nabi to become a suicide attacker. According to the agency, Wani had agreed to meet members of the so-called doctor module at a mosque in Kulgam in October 2024 and was subsequently taken to Al-Falah University in Faridabad.
The agency has further alleged that Wani was initially sought to be recruited as an over-ground worker for the banned Jaish-e-Mohammed and that Umar attempted to persuade him to become a suicide attacker. Wani allegedly refused in April 2025, citing his financial condition and his belief that suicide was prohibited in Islam.
Red Fort Blast
A Hyundai i20 exploded near the Red Fort around 6.52 pm on November 10, 2025. The vehicle was registered in the name of Amir Rashid Ali.
The blast killed 15 people and injured several others. Umar un Nabi was identified as the suicide bomber behind the explosion. Wani has been chargesheeted along with other accused in the case.
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