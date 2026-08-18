ETV Bharat / bharat

Red Fort Blast Case: Delhi HC Denies Default Bail To Accused Jasir Bilal Wani

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday dismissed the default bail plea of Jasir Bilal Wani alias Danish, an accused in the 2025 Red Fort car bomb blast case.

A division bench of Justices Prathiba M Singh and Vikas Mahajan dismissed Wani's appeal challenging the trial court's March 30 order rejecting his default bail plea. He had also challenged the extension of the National Investigation Agency's (NIA) investigation beyond 90 days.

Wani's counsel argued that the extension was illegal, submitting that the NIA had sought it on February 13, while the 90-day period was due to expire on February 15. The defence argued that under Section 43(D) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), an accused becomes entitled to default bail if the chargesheet is not filed within the stipulated period.

The NIA opposed the plea, maintaining that the Special NIA Court's orders contained no legal infirmity. The agency subsequently filed its chargesheet on May 14.

The High Court dismissed Wani's appeal, holding that he was not entitled to default bail after 90 days.

The NIA arrested Wani in November 2025 and has described him as an "active co-conspirator" in the case. According to the agency, Wani provided technical support for terror attacks by modifying drones and attempting to prepare rockets. It has also alleged that he worked closely with Umar-un-Nabi, identified as the suicide bomber behind the Red Fort blast.