ETV Bharat / bharat

'Wild Witch Hunt': Delhi HC Refuses To Entertain Plea Seeking FIR, Probe Against Justice Varma

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday refused to entertain a plea seeking the registration of an FIR and a probe by an SIT or CBI into the purported discovery of a huge stash of cash following a fire at the residence of former Delhi High Court judge Yashwant Varma.

Terming the petition a "wild witch hunt", Justice Amit Bansal remarked that the petitioner, lawyer Ghanshyam Upadhyay, has alternative remedies in law. "I'm not entertaining this. This is a wild witch hunt. You have nothing better to do?" the judge observed.

During the hearing, the court questioned the locus of the petitioner and asked why he did not approach the trial court with his plea for an FIR. The petitioner submitted that the incident was "extraordinary" in nature and the lower court "can't do justice to the matter".

"This is regarding justice Yashwant Varma. Criminal law can be set into motion by anyone. There is no embargo," he further explained. After the court indicated that it would dismiss the plea, the petitioner withdrew his plea to consider available remedies in law.