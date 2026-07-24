ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi HC Refuses To Entertain PIL Seeking NIA Probe Into CJP's 'Chalo Sansad' March

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Friday refused to entertain a PIL seeking a probe by the NIA or any "specialised agency" into the Cockroach Janta Party-led march to Parliament on July 20 to protest against the NEET-UG paper leak and other related issues.

A bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia said the alleged incidents of vandalism were brought to the knowledge and notice of the authorities, who would take action according to the law. The bench also said it was for the Centre to refer any case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for investigation, and not the court.

In view of the court's observations, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta asked the petitioner's counsel to consider withdrawing the PIL, following which the petitioner requested the bench to withdraw the same. "The PIL is dismissed as withdrawn," the court ordered.

The petitioner, Satish Kumar Aggarwal, the ex-vice president of the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha, said in the PIL that the participation of activists and political leaders as well as the alleged involvement of foreign-funded organisations has raised serious questions about the "true nature, purpose, and objectives of the protest".

It said these concerns call for a "comprehensive investigation" to ascertain if any "external elements were involved in activities prejudicial to public order, national security, and the sovereignty and integrity of India".