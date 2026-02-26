ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi HC Refuses To Entertain Man's Plea Over Wife's Death During 2025 Nepal Unrest

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday refused to entertain a petition by a Ghaziabad-based businessman alleging negligence by the central government, which resulted in the death of his wife in Kathmandu during last year's Gen-Z protests in Nepal.

Petitioner Rambir Singh Gola's counsel said she was restricting the relief in the petition to seeking a "declaration" from the court on the violation of his fundamental right under Article 21 of the Constitution and a direction for the formulation of an appropriate protocol by the Centre for Indians travelling to "sensitive" nations.

Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav, however, said the petition was "incapable of being adjudicated" by the court in a writ proceeding as it would require a decision on disputed questions of facts and law, and asked the petitioner to avail other legal remedies. Gola's counsel contended that the petition raised a "serious issue" and there was material to show that the authorities abandoned Indian citizens.

"For that, don't you think evidence is required? They are fully incapable of being adjudicated by the high court. Mere declaration that the fundamental right is violated is not the sole relief. It must entail some consequential relief," the court orally said.

The judge further remarked that he sympathised with the petitioner and suggested that he raise the issue of assistance for Indian citizens in foreign countries in a "larger public interest".

"PIL is a better remedy for you. The court (dealing with PIL) can look into your grievance," the court stated. In view of the court's view, the petitioner's counsel withdrew the petition with liberty to take appropriate recourse in law.