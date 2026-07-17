ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi HC Refuses Interim Bail To Al Falah University Chairman Jawad Siddiqui In ED Cases

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has refused to grant interim bail of six weeks to Al Falah University group chairman Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui, who is in custody in two money laundering cases. Justice Saurabh Banerjee, however, permitted Siddiqui to meet his wife - a stage 4 ovarian cancer patient - on custody parole on three dates.

Siddiqui sought interim bail on the ground that his wife's health was critical and he wanted to be with her at this stage of her life. Justice Banerjee observed that there was nothing on record to show any "emergent situation", and in fact, the medical record showed that the condition of Siddiqui's wife was not deteriorating but rather improving.

The judge further said that Siddiqui may be a flight risk and can influence the witnesses or try to tamper with evidence if released.

"Though this court is sympathetic towards the medical condition of the applicant's wife, however, considering the gravity and nature of the allegations levelled against the applicant, and the status of the proceedings, the role assigned to him, his status and position in the university/ society, this court is of the considered opinion that the statutory rigours governing grant of bail cannot be diluted merely on humanitarian considerations, more so, in the absence of any emergent and/ or exceptional circumstance warranting the applicant's immediate release," the court said in the order dated July 13.

"This court is not inclined to grant interim bail to the present applicant at this stage. However, in order to balance the equities as also taking a humanitarian view, this Court deems it appropriate to grant custody parole to the applicant for a period of three days i.e. 21.07.2026, 23.07.2026 and 25.07.2026," it ordered.

Considering that Siddiqui is a high-risk undertrial, the court directed the jail superintendent to make adequate security arrangements for the custody parole and ensure that he can meet his ailing wife at the specified address on July 21, 23 and 25 between 10:00 AM and 04:00 PM.