ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi HC Refuses Bail To Ex-CFO Of Reliance Power In Money Laundering Case

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has refused to grant regular bail to the former Chief Financial Officer of Reliance Power Limited in a money laundering case linked to the issuance of an alleged fake bank guarantee of Rs 68 crore.

Justice Madhu Jain dismissed the bail plea by Ashok Kumar Pal on Wednesday, stating that no ground was made out to give him reprieve in the case probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Considering the allegations and the material before it, the court said it was unable to conclude that there were reasonable grounds to believe that Pal was not guilty of money laundering.

The case pertains to a bank guarantee of Rs 68.2 crore submitted to the Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited (SECI) on behalf of Reliance NU BESS Limited, a subsidiary of Reliance Power -- an Anil Ambani group company-- which was found to be "fake".

Justice Jain said the ex-CFO's claim that he had no knowledge of the alleged forgery and acted only in his official capacity would be considered during the trial when evidence is appreciated.

Pal also argued that his complaint led to the registration of the predicate offence FIR, and that no proceeds of crime accrued to him.