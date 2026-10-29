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Delhi High Court Fixes December 16 Hearing In Race Course Mosque Demolition Case

Delhi High Court ( IANS )

New Delhi: The Centre on Thursday assured the Delhi High Court that it would not demolish the Race Course Mosque until it decides on the Delhi Waqf Board's representation. The bench of Justice Anish Dayal scheduled the next hearing for December 16.

During the hearing, advocate Ashish Dixit, appearing for the Centre, said the government would decide on the Waqf Board's representation as soon as possible, adding that the process could take four weeks. He assured the court that it would not take any demolition action against the mosque until then.

Dixit also questioned the petitioner's locus standi, arguing that allowing individual worshippers to approach the court could open a "Pandora's box". Advocate M Sufiyan Siddiqui, appearing for petitioner Syed Ahmed Saud, opposed the argument. On October 27, the Centre assured the High Court it would not take any demolition action against the mosque until the next hearing. The petition seeks protection for the mosque from possible demolition and restoration of uninterrupted access for worshippers.