Delhi High Court Fixes December 16 Hearing In Race Course Mosque Demolition Case
The dispute concerns the mosque's heritage status, claims of interruptions to essential services, and the petitioner's demand for uninterrupted access for worshippers.
Published : October 29, 2026 at 4:11 PM IST|
Updated : October 29, 2026 at 4:46 PM IST
New Delhi: The Centre on Thursday assured the Delhi High Court that it would not demolish the Race Course Mosque until it decides on the Delhi Waqf Board's representation. The bench of Justice Anish Dayal scheduled the next hearing for December 16.
During the hearing, advocate Ashish Dixit, appearing for the Centre, said the government would decide on the Waqf Board's representation as soon as possible, adding that the process could take four weeks. He assured the court that it would not take any demolition action against the mosque until then.
Dixit also questioned the petitioner's locus standi, arguing that allowing individual worshippers to approach the court could open a "Pandora's box". Advocate M Sufiyan Siddiqui, appearing for petitioner Syed Ahmed Saud, opposed the argument.
On October 27, the Centre assured the High Court it would not take any demolition action against the mosque until the next hearing. The petition seeks protection for the mosque from possible demolition and restoration of uninterrupted access for worshippers.
The mosque is located inside the Race Course Club, spread across around 53 acres near the Prime Minister's residence on Lok Kalyan Marg. Siddiqui told the court that the mosque faced demolition and that its electricity and water supplies were cut off on October 7.
Dixit said security grounds led to the disconnection because demolition work was underway in the Race Course area.
The petitioner and Muslim organisations maintain that the 1977 Delhi Gazette records the mosque as Waqf property and lists it as a Grade-II heritage structure in the New Delhi Municipal Council's heritage register. They argue it cannot be altered without special permission from the Heritage Committee.
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