ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi High Court Rebukes State Government For Not Filling Posts In Child Protection Commission

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on November 11 reprimanded the Delhi government for not filling vacant positions in the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR). In a rare display of disgust, the bench headed by Chief Justice D K Upadhyay told the state government that they should repeal the Child Rights Protection Act itself, and make everyone happy.

During an earlier hearing on July 23, the Delhi government had stated that it would fill the vacant positions in the DCPCR within three months. At yesterday's hearing, the court expressed strong displeasure over the lack of any follow-up action.

In response, the Delhi government said that a scrutiny committee had shortlisted candidates for the vacant positions. A selection committee, headed by the Chief Minister, which will select the candidates from this list, is scheduled to meet on November 18, after which the court then scheduled the next hearing for November 28.