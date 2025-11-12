ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi High Court Rebukes State Government For Not Filling Posts In Child Protection Commission

The High Court also issued notices to Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights and the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development.

High Court rebukes Delhi government for not filling vacant posts in Delhi Child Protection Commission (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 12, 2025 at 12:19 PM IST

2 Min Read
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on November 11 reprimanded the Delhi government for not filling vacant positions in the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR). In a rare display of disgust, the bench headed by Chief Justice D K Upadhyay told the state government that they should repeal the Child Rights Protection Act itself, and make everyone happy.

During an earlier hearing on July 23, the Delhi government had stated that it would fill the vacant positions in the DCPCR within three months. At yesterday's hearing, the court expressed strong displeasure over the lack of any follow-up action.

In response, the Delhi government said that a scrutiny committee had shortlisted candidates for the vacant positions. A selection committee, headed by the Chief Minister, which will select the candidates from this list, is scheduled to meet on November 18, after which the court then scheduled the next hearing for November 28.

The court had initially issued notices to the Delhi government, the DCPCR, and the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development on April 30, 2024, while hearing a petition filed by the National Child Development Council (NCDC).

The petition stated that the DCPCR has been functioning without a chairperson since July 2, 2023, adding that the vacancy of the chairperson for such a long period of time is a violation of the Child Rights Rules. Under Section 8(2) of the DCPCR, if a vacancy occurs in the Commission for any reason, it must be filled within 90 days.

The petition claimed that DCPCR's website indicates that it is functioning without a chairperson. It also said that the Commission has faced significant criticism for its poor functioning since the previous chairperson's term ended.

