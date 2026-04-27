ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi HC Quashes Samir Modi's Assault Case Against Mother Bina, 2 Others

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday quashed a criminal case against industrialist Bina Modi, her personal security guard Surendra Prasad and senior lawyer Lalit Bhasin in connection with the alleged assault of her son Samir Modi during a board meeting in 2024.

Godfrey Philips India's former executive director, Samir, appearing through video conference, told Justice Saurabh Banerjee that he has withdrawn the complaint against his mother, Bina, and two others.

"Quashed," the judge said while dealing with a petition of Bina, Bhasin and Prasad, who sought the quashing of the case after a settlement was reached between them and Samir.

Earlier, Bina, Prasad and Bhasin had moved the high court, seeking a stay on the trial court's proceedings in the case. The trial court in Saket had on February 10 issued a summons to three accused for an appearance on May 7.

The case stems from an FIR filed in June 2024, alleging that Prasad, acting on Bina's instructions, assaulted Samir when he was trying to enter a board meeting at the GPI office. Samir claimed that his right-hand index finger was broken during the incident.

On March 1, 2025, the police filed a charge sheet and named Prasad as the prime accused, while clearing Bina and Bhasin, citing the absence of enough evidence to prosecute them.